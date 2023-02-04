From Andy Reid squaring off against his former team to the Kelce brothers occupying opposing sidelines, Super Bowl LVII showcases plenty of juicy storylines for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles alike.
Like Reid, who coached the Eagles for more than a decade, current Philly head coach Nick Sirianni is game-planning against a former employer (he was on the Chiefs’ coaching staff from 2009-12). And the Chiefs will be making their third title-game appearance in four seasons.
But one aspect of the Feb. 12 Super Bowl holds special and historical significance.
Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona will be the first Super Bowl featuring two Black starting quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts for the Eagles.
That this momentous occasion occurs during Black History Month isn’t lost on Mahomes.
“To be on the world stage and have two Black quarterbacks start in the Super Bowl, I think it’s special,” Mahomes said. “I’ve learned more and more about the history of the Black quarterbacks since I’ve been in this league.
“The guys who came before me and Jalen set the stage for this. Now, I’m just glad we can kind of set the stage for guys that are kids that are coming up now.”
It’s been a long time coming for a Super Bowl to feature two starting signal-callers of color.
In the modern Super Bowl era, just seven Black quarterbacks have made it to the big game: Mahomes, Russell Wilson (Seahawks), Doug Williams (Washington), Steve McNair (Titans), Donovan McNabb (Eagles), Colin Kaepernick (49ers) and Cam Newton (Panthers).
Mahomes, Williams and Wilson emerged with Super Bowl championships.
Williams was the first Black quarterback to win it all, leading Washington to victory against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Twenty-six years later, Wilson led the Seattle to a win against the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.
And more recently, of course, Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV.
Like those before him, Mahomes, who is set to become the first Black quarterback to start in three Super Bowls, embraces the opportunity to set an example for the next generation.
“I think you’ve seen over time that whenever a guy like Doug Williams or Michael Vick or Donovan McNabb goes out and plays great football,” Mahomes said, “it gives other guys like me and Jalen chances to have this platform and have this spot on an NFL team.
“So if we can continue to show that we can consistently be great, I think it will continue to open doors for other kids growing up to follow their dreams and be a quarterback on an NFL team.
“It’s good that we have guys like Jalen on the other side,” Mahomes added. “He’s a great person and obviously a great quarterback.”
Mahomes believes the NFL is in a good place in this regard.
“We have a lot of great quarterbacks in this league and I’m glad that I’m a part of it,” he said. “And we’ll continue to evolve the game and set the standard the right way. It’s happened before us and it will continue to go after us, as well.”
