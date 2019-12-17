KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made a move to add to their defense Monday.
Veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs, who was waived by the Arizona Cardinals last week, was claimed by the Chiefs.
The 37-year-old Suggs has 138 career sacks, with all but the 5½ he made for Arizona this season coming with the Baltimore Ravens from 2003-18, where he was a seven-time Pro Bowler.
Suggs, who won the NFL Defensive Player of Year award in 2011 after totaling 70 tackles and 14 sacks, signed as a free agent with Arizona after the 2018 season. Still, the easy part for the Chiefs is over and now a potential hard segment begins. According to an ESPN report over the weekend, Suggs would “strongly consider not reporting” if a team outside of the Ravens claimed him.