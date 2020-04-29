CHICAGO — A game that counts in the Major League Baseball standings with the atmosphere of a simulated game?
That’s a potential scenario at Guaranteed Rate Field and Wrigley Field, as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she could envision the White Sox and Cubs playing home games this year with one caveat.
“Is it likely to be without fans? Probably,” Lightfoot said at her daily news conference.
Lightfoot, a White Sox fan, has been at the forefront of the city’s “stay-at-home” policy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. That statewide order has been extended through May 30.
Lightfoot said a decision on whether professional sports will return would be made “at the major-league level” but said she could see baseball being played this summer.
Major League Baseball is determined to play at least a semblance of a regular season after suspending spring training March 12 and postponing the start of the season.
MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association have explored several alternatives to a normal 162-game season, from all 30 teams playing in Arizona to splitting into two leagues determined by teams’ spring training sites to having a three-league alignment in Texas, Florida and Arizona, according to CBSSports.com.
All three states haven’t enforced rules as stringent as Illinois, where reopening the two major-league ballparks remains “a ways away from that because we haven’t seen the level of cases decline on a consistent basis,” Lightfoot said. “We’re still seeing them rise.”
Crane Kenney, Cubs president of business operations, told the team’s Marquee Sports Network that the Cubs are committed to helping those affected by the coronavirus and that the virus will dictate when play resumes.
The potential lack of fans would mean no opportunities to sell concessions, and MLB and MLBPA officials might be at odds over player compensation should play resume.