CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears finally took down Tom Brady Thursday night at Soldier Field.
Kicker Cairo Santos made a 38-yard field goal with 1 minute, 13 seconds to play to lift the Bears to a 20-19 victory over the Buccaneers on national TV.
The Bears beat Brady for the first time in his six career meetings, his previous five victories all with the New England Patriots. The winning field goal came after Bucs kicker Ryan Succop made a 25-yard field goal with 4:52 to play.
After the Bears offense was forced to punt on the following drive, the defense forced the Bucs to go three-and-out to give the offense one more chance.
Quarterback Nick Foles helped the Bears get within field-goal range on the final drive by hitting Anthony Miller with a 10-yard pass and David Montgomery with a 17-yard pass.
The Bucs had one more chance to take the lead, but their drive stalled at their 41-yard line.
Brady completed 25 of 41 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown, while running back Ronald Jones II had 17 carries for 106 yards.
Chicago’s Nick Foles completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
The Bears fell behind 13-0 in the second quarter but scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first half to take a 14-13 halftime lead.
They were helped by a big takeaway from their defense. Cornerback Kyle Fuller jarred the ball loose from running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn with a big hit, and outside linebacker Robert Quinn recovered at the Bucs 27-yard line.
The Bears scored on Foles’ 12-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham four plays later.
Bears left guard James Daniels suffered a pec injury in the third quarter and was replaced by second-year offensive lineman Alex Bars.
— Chicago Tribune