The Bruins victory on Thursday at the Garden was not their most dazzling of the year, but it might have been their most hard-fought win.
Playing a Calgary Flames team that needed a win, the B’s survived a stifling checking game and six Calgary power plays to come away with their eighth home victory in as many tries. Charlie McAvoy, in his first game of the season, gave the B’s the lead late in the second and the B’s held on for the 3-1 win. David Pastrnak finished it off with an empty-netter.
McAvoy’s return performance came after Brad Marchand scored two goals in his comeback game from double hip surgery on Oct. 27.
“It’s just great, isn’t it? For whatever reason the stars are falling in line here,” said coach Jim Montgomery, his team now 12-2. “Now we’ll have to wait for [Jeremy] Swayman to come back and get a shutout and [Derek] Forbort to come back and get a hat trick.”
Linus Ullmark (10-1) continued his Vezina-level play, stopping 31 of 32 shots to nail down the victory.
“I’m very spoiled,” said Montgomery. “I have a lot of confidence in our PK, I have a lot of confidence in our D-zone coverage and I have a lot of confidence in Ullmark. I mean, he just looks so calm and poised. He’s seeing the puck at such a high level that as a coach, you sit there and see how confident he is, and it gives you confidence.”
But perhaps the player who epitomized how the B’s won this game — and how they’re winning on a nightly basis, did not show up on the scoresheet. Nick Foligno provided net-front presence on the first goals and also made sure to drop the mitts with Kevin Rooney after the Flame got away hitting Tomas Nosek’s head into the glass in the third period.
“I think Nick Foligno is having a great year. He’s helping us win in so many different ways. I can’t find him enough ice time,” said Montgomery.
McAvoy, meanwhile, jumped on the moving Black-and-Gold train, playing 19:18 and looking like he’s ready to assume more work, though he may just play one game in the weekend’s back-to-backs. He was thrilled to finally be able to grab his piece of the rope.
“It’s been so fun to watch these guys, to watch everybody put it on display and show our depth,” said McAvoy. “Everybody has had nights where they’ve chipped in and been a part of why we’re winning. I think that’s been the best thing to watch. It’s not the same people every night. It’s everyone pulling the rope and that’s what it really takes to win. It’s a grueling regular season and you’ve got to have other people step.”
If a team can be desperate in November, the Flames were just that. Believed to be a contender in the West at the start of the season, Calgary had lost their six previous games (0-4-2) and were without one of their big offseason acquisitions in Jonathan Huberdeau (upper body).
And they frankly took it to the Bruins in the first 10 minutes of the game, getting the first six shots on net in the game and taking a 1-0 lead at 4:43, one second after Connor Clifton stepped out of the penalty box. With a screen in front, Norwood’s Noah Hanifin was able to sneak a wrister over Ullmark’s glove shoulder for the advantage.
It was just the second time in eight home games that the B’s allowed the first goal. It would also be the Flames’ last of the night. If it wasn’t for Ullmark thwarting them, it was the buzzard luck that follows teams in a rut.
The Calgary lead didn’t last the period. Clifton scored his first goal of the year with an assist from Foligno that didn’t show up on the scoresheet. Milan Lucic blasted Pastrnak behind the net and Foligno went right back at him, giving the former Bruin a little shove and then heading to the front of the net. There, he tied up defenseman Dennis Gilbert to allow Clifton to gather a rebound of his own shot to score at 16:38.
The shots were 13-13 in the first, but if not for another former Bruin Dan Vladar, the B’s could have had a couple more. The lanky Vladar, whose Bruin future was ended when Ullmark was signed two summers ago, made two nice separate pad saves, one on Pavel Zacha and another on Jake DeBrusk.
Meanwhile, Ullmark was both good and lucky to start the second period, when the Flames got a couple of early power plays. On the first one, Andrew Mangiapane had a wide open net after Ullmark made an initial save, but he hit the near post from the left side. Then Dillon Dube had a clean break-in, but Ullmark smothered his backhander.
Ullmark’s good fortune continued on the Flames’ third PP in the period when Tyler Toffli missed another open net form the left side of the cage.
The B’s had just one shot on net by the time they got their first power play of the period with 5:50 left. The B’s could not beat Vladar on that PP, nor could they score on the one they got immediately after that one.
But just four seconds after Dube left the box, McAvoy made his presence felt, giving the B’s their first lead of the game at 18:27 of the second. With the Flames still in penalty killing scramble mode, McAvoy took a nice pass from Zacha and beat Vladar with his patented slingshot wrister from out high for the 2-1 lead heading into the third. And again, Foligno was parked at the top of the crease.
In the third, Ullmark stopped all 11 shots he faced until Pastrnak picked a Marchand pass out of he air, made a nice little move to the inside and calmly inserted the dagger into the empty net.
