Kyle Van Noy of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after a sack against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Monday in Indianapolis.

 Dylan Buell / Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chargers took care of business on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, dispatching the Indianapolis Colts and clinching an AFC playoff berth with a 20-3 victory, their third in a row after losses in three of their previous four games had cast serious doubts about their postseason dreams.

