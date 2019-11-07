SAN DIEGO — The London Chargers?
Bollocks, said a heated Dean Spanos, in American English and with much salt Tuesday in Orange County.
Responding to a published report that he’s considering relocating the Chargers to London — yes, the London in England — Spanos unloaded to football beat writers assembled at the team’s digs in Costa Mesa.
“We’re not going anywhere,” he said, among other comments.
The rough language in response to The Athletic having raised the Bolts-London scenario via NFL sources may have surfaced a clue why Spanos seldom speaks publicly, even though his message Tuesday — that he has no intent toward London, and is committed to his L.A. venture — made a lot of sense.
Whatever Spanos has to say is greeted with skepticism by many San Diegans because he moved the Chargers out of town after saying he wanted to keep the team here. While there was an undeniable business rationale to the move, the tone-deaf way Spanos handled the exit still lingers.
Getting past the messenger to the message: It would be stunning if he’s snookering us about London.
Beyond the perhaps insurmountable obstacles of any NFL team planting itself in England — notably, the players’ union would have to agree to it — Chargers obstacles would be numerous because the team is deep into efforts to succeed in Greater Los Angeles, where the Inglewood stadium is to open next summer.
“You’d have to unwind so many transactions, it boggles the mind,” Chargers special counsel Mark Fabiani said.