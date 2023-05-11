BOSTON — The Celtics were booed off their home floor. They were disappointed as they headed to their locker room.
But the C’s weren’t sulking after their embarrassing Game 5 loss to the 76ers suddenly put their season in jeopardy. They’ve been here before. Last season, in the same exact spot in the second round, the Celtics lost a late lead to the Bucks and dropped Game 5, putting them in a 3-2 series hole.
Of course, the rest is well-documented. The Celtics won Game 6 in Milwaukee, then Game 7 in Boston to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. Now, they have to do it again. As frustrating as the Celtics may be, routinely putting themselves in unideal situations, they know what this moment requires as they enter Thursday night’s do-or-die Game 6 in Philadelphia.
“The brutality of it. It’s a true dogfight, scratching and clawing, biting, blood, everything,” Marcus Smart said. “Been there before. It’s one game at a time. So they’re feeling good. We got to go into a hostile environment and we got to just go take it. It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be a dogfight. And it’s, who wants it more?”
Inside a silent Celtics locker room after Game 5, there was a quiet confidence. Jaylen Brown brushed off the comparison to last season’s Bucks series — “last year is over,” he said — but knows the C’s have been resilient after bad losses all season. They’ve responded when their backs have been against the wall.
The Celtics have left themselves no room for error because of how this series has unfolded. They dropped Game 1 at home against the Joel Embiid-less Sixers. They failed in crunch time in Game 4. Now they have to go into Wells Fargo Center — where a raucous Philadelphia crowd will be hoping to will the Sixers to their first berth in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2001 — and escape with a win.
After reaching the NBA Finals a year ago, the Celtics are more talented this year. Their path back to the Finals has been cleared for them. Failing to even get out of the second round would be a catastrophic failure.
“We’ve been in this position before,” Al Horford said. “It’s not ideal. But we still have an opportunity. We understand what it takes to go on the road on Thursday.”
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t necessarily the type for motivational speeches. But he’ll have a message before Game 6.
“Play free, play together, get connected, play physical and leave it all out there,” Mazzulla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.