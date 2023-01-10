Given the organizational turmoil in the days before training camp began, the Celtics couldn’t have asked for a better first half of the season after jumping out to a 29-12 record following a 107-99 win over the Bulls on Monday night.
Boston’s third straight win over the Bulls did not come easy but it came in a fashion that excited Joe Mazzulla postgame.
“Credit to our guys,” Mazzulla said “I thought this was one of our better wins and more complete wins because of our mindset and our toughness.”
Since giving up an embarrassing 150 points to the Thunder last week, Boston’s defense has returned to form thanks in large part to the presence of Rob Williams. He came off the bench in the team’s last two wins before being promoted to the starting five in place of an injured Marcus Smart on Monday. That created the dominant starting five look — with White at guard instead of Smart — that crushed opponents during the second half of last season.
“It felt like we was getting back to normal,” Jayson Tatum said of the look. “Obviously Smart wasn’t there, but Rob looked great. Felt like he was in a great rhythm. Obviously he made some big-time hustle plays. He just gives us that lob threat, rim protection, obviously how well he can pass the ball. So, extremely happy to have him back.”
With Boston’s offense falling back down to Earth in the past month, the team looks to be transitioning back to the formula that won so many games for them last year. That shift has been a welcome development for all members of the starting five.
It’s not clear yet whether the shift will be a permanent one for Mazzulla since Smart remains day-to-day for the time being with a knee injury. It’s hard not to put stock into the reaction though as Boston looks to get back on track after a rocky December. Williams has been a big part of that and the Celtics are playing to his strengths better now as they build up more minutes with him together.
Managing his minutes will be an obstacle for Mazzulla as the games pile up with the possibility he sits out back-to-backs with Horford. Dealing with those precautions should be worth the trouble for a center who is unlocking the best version of the Celtics defense once more.
