BOSTON — By the fourth quarter Brad Stevens’ timeouts carried a bit of an edge. After calling a timeout following one of Zach LaVine’s multiple dunks, the Celtics coach walked out onto the floor to gather himself before heading into the huddle to straighten things out.
Despite a 22-4 second quarter run that seemingly blew the night open, it was that kind of night — the sort the Celtics coach occasionally found wanting despite his team’s 113-101 win over Chicago.
But all-told, with his team back on track with two straight wins after losing three straight, he accepted the result.
“Pressure was better both games,” Stevens said of the last two games against the Bulls and Pelicans. “Credit (Chicago), they are a hard team to play against. If you take your foot off the gas for even a second offensively, they’ll turn you over and turn it into points. And then we moved the ball. I think we need to keep doing those two things. I said before the game, with they way that they guard, the pressure they put on you, the way that they trap, the pass was the most important thing tonight. If we caught ourselves isolated and all that stuff, we were going to have a long night. I thought we moved it well. We have to keep building off of it.”
Except when they aren’t which brought Stevens back to Monday night’s sore spot — Chicago’s 17-5 opening of the third quarter, which cut the Celtics lead from 18 points down to six in just under four minutes.
“Not very good. That was probably the worst part of the game for us, but I thought the group that came in did a good job,” said Stevens. “The guys that stayed in did a good job. When we came back with Enes (Kanter) and Gordon (Hayward) later on, I thought we were fine. You are going to have moments in the game. I thought we started the game great, played well most of the night.”
Jayson Tatum followed up his career-high 41-point night against New Orleans with 21 on a less efficient 7-for-17 performance last night. Hayward, primarily a playmaker last night, posted the strangest line of the night — eight points, eight assists, six rebounds — by scoring all of his points in the fourth after missing his first five shots over the first three quarters, and his first eight overall.
All that was important for Stevens was Hayward’s ability to finish well — something that didn’t always happen last season after a slow start by the Celtics forward
“He’s never been a guy I’ve been worried about starting off slow and not being good at the end. I think he’s got the wherewithal to do that,” said Stevens. “He’s making a concerted effort to just make the right play on both ends and other than the shot-missing I thought he was really good in the first half. It’s really important that he helps lead us with his reads and passing and getting others the ball at the right times and spots and he’s done a good job of that. He won’t have nights where he starts out 1-for-8 very often but if he does it’s good to recover the way he recovered.”
Though they allowed an 18-point halftime lead to dwindle to 12 (83-71) by the end of the third quarter, the Celtics managed to regain some traction late in the quarter thanks to some strong work by Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown.Tatum immediately went to work in the fourth, converting a three-point play after catching the Bulls’ Chandler Hutchinson with a scissor kick while draining a 15-footer. Hayward, 0-for-5 to that point, drove for his first basket of the night and an 88-73 lead just under two minutes later.
Basket No. 2 came 44 seconds after that, on an almost identical drive, and Tatum followed from 20 feet for a 92-75 lead.
But unlike in the first half, when the Celtics opened up their biggest lead with a 22-4 second quarter run, the Celtics now had trouble shaking the Bulls.
Tomas Satoransky followed up a LaVine dunk – and subsequent Stevens timeout — with a drive for a three-point play that cut the Celtics lead to 93-82 with 6:25 left.
The Celtics finally put together a decisive 6-0 burst for a 101-84 lead with 4:47 left on Hayward’s third hoop of the quarter, and were able to put the night to rest with two minutes left when Kemba Walker buried his second of back-to-back 3-pointers for a 111-95 lead.