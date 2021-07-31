The Celtics continued their offseason revamp on Friday night with their second trade of the offseason. Boston will send Tristan Thompson to the Atlanta Hawks for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second round pick a league source confirmed to MassLive.com. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the news.
The Celtics move on from Thompson and are able to clear up some of their expensive frontcourt logjam after acquiring Al Horford and Moses Brown from the Oklahoma City Thunder last month.
In exchange for Thompson, the Celtics cut a little bit of payroll and also get a look at a defensive-minded guard in Kris Dunn who could be a low cost replacement option for Kemba Walker.