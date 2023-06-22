The Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis after all.
A brief hitch in the talks threatened to collapse the Porzingis three-team trade that would have sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Clippers. Instead, the Celtics pivoted and Brad Stevens struck one of the most stunning trades in team history, reportedly sending franchise cornerstone Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies in a revamped three-team deal that sent shockwaves throughout the league and shook Boston’s core as the clock struck midnight.
The Celtics got the man they coveted all along in Porzingis, the Wizards’ 7-foot-3 unicorn, but it came at a higher price and different framework than they expected. Initially, the reported trade sent Brogdon to the Clippers and players and draft compensation to the Wizards. But that deal fell apart shortly after 10 p.m., reportedly because the Clippers raised concerns about Brogdon’s injury status after the guard suffered a forearm injury that severely limited him in the Eastern Conference Finals.
About 90 minutes later, Stevens shook the franchise as he salvaged the acquisition of Porzingis by trading Smart, the longest-tenured Celtic who spent the first nine seasons of his career in Boston after being drafted No. 6 overall in 2014.
In the trade, the Celtics will receive Porzingis and the Grizzlies’ 2023 and 2024 (via Golden State) first-round picks, including the No. 25 overall selection in Thursday night’s draft. The Wizards will receive Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the Celtics’ 2023 second-round pick. The Grizzlies will receive Smart, who will assume a prominent role and needed veteran voice after star Ja Morant was suspended 25 games to start the season.
Long a subject of trade rumors, it seemed that Smart had almost become unmovable due to his improved play and importance to the franchise. Until Wednesday night.
The Celtics had a logjam in their backcourt and it seemed logical that they would move one of their guards this summer in pursuit of roster upgrades elsewhere. But it was much more likely that Brogdon or Payton Pritchard would be the ones to be dealt first. It was initially Brogdon, until those talks collapsed and led to a franchise-altering move.
With Smart suddenly gone, it’s likely that Derrick White – who excelled on both ends in a breakout 2022-23 season – will take over as the Celtics’ starting point guard, with Brogdon and Pritchard presumably coming off the bench. Brogdon’s health is now suddenly a bigger question mark than it initially appeared. The C’s, now armed with two first-round picks, have the assets to make another deal for a playmaking guard, or select one in the draft. But their championship window might propel them to find a more impact player for the short-term.
The inclusion of Smart in this trade will almost overshadow the acquisition of Porzingis, who opted into his $36 million player option to make the deal happen. His contract situation poses several question marks. Will the Celtics look to extend him as he enters the season on an expiring deal? That obviously carries some risks before the Celtics know how well Porzingis fits with his new team, and the salary cap restrictions that are looming with the new collective bargaining agreement.
In the meantime, the Celtics are getting a talented big man who they’ve valued for years. Porzingis, who turns 28 in August, has not quite fulfilled the lofty expectations he had when he was selected No. 4 overall by the Knicks in 2015 as injuries have plagued his eight-year career. But he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career in which he averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range over 65 games. The Celtics needed more frontcourt security as the 37-year-old Al Horford continues to age and with Robert Williams’ own injury issues, and if Porzingis can stay healthy he’ll give them an added dimension while helping to rest those two. But that’s obviously a big if.
Between the departure of Smart and arrival of Porzingis, there is major risk involved with this trade as Stevens changes the makeup and structure of a team that’s on the cusp of winning a championship.
