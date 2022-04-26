NEW YORK — Kevin Durant, quite predictably, came out firing, trying to make up for lost time, and even though he delivered a big number, it still wasn’t enough.
The Celtics swept their first round series against Brooklyn with a 116-112 win, sealed by Al Horford’s put-back with 13 seconds left, despite a 39-point performance by the Nets star.
Jayson Tatum scored 29 points before fouling out, leaving Horford, Jaylen Brown (22 points) and Marcus Smart (20 points, 11 assists) to finish off one of the toughest road wins of the year.
Brown’s three-point play, followed by Marcus Smart’s tip-in of a Grant Williams miss, gave the Celtics a 107-99 lead with 4:38 left.
Durant immediately hit a turnaround over Brown, Irving came back with a drive, and Smart pushed the lead back to 109-103 with an off-balance drive.
Tatum, trying to get position at the top of the circle against Durant, fouled out with 2:49 left and the Celtics leading by six. Irving hit an up-top trey with 2:31 left.
Horford and Irving swapped misses, and when Brown lost the ball dribbling into a crowd, picking up a foul along the way, Durant cut the score to a point (109-108) with a floater.
But this time Brown scored off the baseline with 1:02 left. Durant then missed, but Brown missed a jumper and with 22.2 seconds left, Smart fouled Durant in the backcourt.
Durant hit his first and missed the second. Smart drove the floor and missed, but Horford finished off the second chance with 13 seconds left for a 113-109 lead.
Seth Curry’s 3-pointer cut the Celtics lead to 90-78 to close out the third quarter, but the Celtics, who led by as many as 15 points, were slowly wearing down their opponent.
Curry also scored the first four points of the fourth, followed by a tough Durant 18-footer over Grant Williams, cutting the Celtics lead to 90-84. Tatum dunked off the break, Irving squeezed off a layup, and Tatum came back again, this time from downtown for a 95-86 edge.
Durant buried a 10-footer, Tatum charged into Blake Griffin for his fifth foul —the Celtics lost the challenge — and Durant got the same call for leaning his shoulder into Marcus Smart’s jaw.
Brown found an open Horford for a 3-pointer, which Curry matched down the other end. Smart and Goran Dragic exchanged 3’s, and Dragic followed up a Derrick White miss with a transition hoop that cut the Celtics lead to 101-96.
Dragic’s 3-pointer with 5:23 left cut the margin to 102-99, answered by a Brown three-point play, followed by Smart’s tip-in of a Grant Williams miss.
Celtics to face Bucks or Bulls next
The Celtics became the only team in the NBA to sweep their first-round series on Monday night after a 116-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4.
At the moment, they are the only team in the East that has secured themselves a spot in the second round. However, that could change in a hurry with the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks holding a commanding 3-1 lead over the No. 6 seed Chicago Bulls in the best-of-seven series. The Bucks will be hosting Game 5 of that series on Wednesday night at home with a chance to secure a spot in the second round against Boston.
If the Bucks win their series in five or six games, league sources tell MassLive that Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals could start as soon as Sunday afternoon (or even Saturday night if the Bucks win in 5). If the Bulls-Bucks series goes seven games, the series would begin on next Tuesday. Boston will host Game 1 of any potential series against Milwaukee or Chicago at the TD Garden after securing homecourt advantage for their second round series on the final day of the regular season.
“We said it quite openly, we’re not running from anybody and we’ll let the chips fall where they may,” Ime Udoka said of going after the No. 2 seed and homecourt advantage for Round 2. “We want to play our best basketball going into it. Obviously on the final day, some teams did what they did and we had to win because we could still go from 2 to 4 so we still had things to play for. The overall message that I gave the team and they relayed back to me is we’re not scared of anybody and we’re not running from anybody. If you are going to win, you have to go through certain teams at certain times anyway so might as well get a really good test early. I think it will help us going down the line.”
Milwaukee is likely to be without Khris Middleton for at least the start of a potential second-round series due to a sprained MCL after suffering the injury in Game 2 against the Bulls. The Bucks announced last week that he would be re-evaluated two weeks after suffering the injury, which could be Game 2 of a hypothetical matchup with Boston.
For now, Boston will have at least five off days to rest their legs after taking care of business quickly against Brooklyn.
“It’s huge,” Jayson Tatum said. “Obviously more time for Rob. And then myself, everybody, this was a very taxing four games. It took everything on both ends of the floor. So getting these five or six days off are going to be very beneficial for everybody.”