BOSTON — Marcus Smart may just take home the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award this season. But it’s what he did on the offensive end in Sunday’s playoff opener against Brooklyn that allowed Boston to seize the early series lead.
Trailing by one with under 15 seconds remaining, Jaylen Brown drove to the middle and kicked it back out to Smart on the perimeter. Just as his surname suggests, Smart then proceeded to make the most intelligent decision possible, faking the shot, rifling a pass to a cutting Tatum on the block who then spun around Kyrie Irving and kissed it off the glass for the win as the buzzer sounded.
Earlier in his career — perhaps even earlier this season — Smart likely would’ve jacked the triple as soon as he received the pass beyond the arc. But the new Smart, the one that scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists on Sunday, trusted his offensive instincts and found a much higher percentage look for Tatum. Doing that all while enduring the pressure of not only two defenders running at him, but the game clock winding down, made it that much more impressive.
Give credit to Tatum for banking home the decisive layup — he was tremendous all evening — but the play wouldn’t have been possible without Smart’s high IQ, point guard-minded dish.
“It shows growth,” Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka said of Smart following his team’s 115-114 victory at TD Garden.
“I think he’s always been an unselfish guy that can initiate the offense ... but he’s learning how to play off Jayson and Jaylen and learning how to distribute and find those guys. He understands who the guys are, who the scorers are and he’s embraced that role and thrived in it.”
Prior to the buzzer-beating bucket, Boston had strung together perhaps its best defensive possession to give themselves a chance. Thanks to timely switching and high intensity from all five players on the floor, the Celtics smothered Brooklyn for the entire 24 seconds, forcing Kevin Durant into a difficult, contested 3-ball to beat the shot clock.
Brick.
Boston’s defense wasn’t perfect, not by a long shot. There were too many times where their defenders went under the screens on the pick and roll and allowed Irving to draw switches onto more favorable matchups. At other points throughout the game, Brooklyn swung the ball around for a far too easy look from deep.
But the Celtics showed up when it mattered most to walk off the floor with a much-needed Game 1 win after it looked like Brooklyn was going to come back and stun the raucous Garden crowd. Boston led by as many as 15, including an 11-point advantage after three quarters.
And then, super villain Uncle Drew went to work.
Despite drawing boos from the fans every time he touched the ball, Irving wasn’t fazed. The shifty floor general began the fourth quarter with consecutive triples, followed that up with a driving layup and another three, all in the midst of a 17-2 Nets’ run.
After Al Horford dropped in a put back to knot things at 111 with a minute remaining, Irving splashed yet another 3-ball right in Smart’s face to jolt his team ahead again.
Boston got the last laugh, but Irving was nothing short of spectacular in the building he once called home. Those days seem like an eternity ago, and it’s very clear that it’s now a hate-hate relationship between Irving and the Boston fans. Irving was even spotted throwing up the middle finger at the crowd after one of his tough jumpers down the stretch. He finished with a game-high 39 points on 12-for-20 shooting and 6-for-10 from deep.
Durant, meanwhile, was largely inefficient. He finished with 23 points but shot just 9-for-24, including 1-for-5 from three and just 2-for-10 overall in the first half. Tatum did a great job on Durant and the Celtics threw different looks at him all game to try and disrupt his rhythm.
Both teams stuck with an eight-man rotation in their first playoff bout (Kessler Edwards played four minutes for Brooklyn as the ninth man). Jaylen Brown was solid with 23 points and five boards while Tatum went for 31 to go with a game-high eight assists.
The aging Al Horford looked more like 25 years old rather than 35, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise after watching him get it done all season. He pumped in 20 big points and snared a whopping 15 boards to lead that category by a long shot. He looked energized, bouncy and for all intents and purposes, locked in from start to finish.
It was a fantastic win for Boston, who looked like the better team for the majority of the contest. But they need three more, and holding serve with another win on Wednesday will go a long way.
“It was fulfilling for us, especially because of the way we started this year off,” said Smart. “Those types of games we would’ve lost, crumbled ... but the resilience that we have, the approach that we have and the work that we put in to make sure that doesn’t happen; we just wanted to make sure that’s not how we went out and everybody did their jobs, everybody helped one another and we came out with the victory.”
Buckle up; this is going to be a long, intense series.