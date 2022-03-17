SAN FRANCISCO — Despite the Warriors throwing whatever they could at the C’s. Boston stood resilient throughout its 110-88 win over Golden State on Wednesday at Chase Center.
There was some first-half drama as Marcus Smart’s dive injured Stephen Curry and knocked him out of the game. The Celtics didn’t stutter in the face of some adversity, though, building up a double-digit lead by halftime.
Boston then took Golden State’s best shot in the third quarter, where Jordan Poole got hot and scored 19 of the team’s 37 points in the frame. That almost ruined what had been a dominant defensive performance as the Celtics held the Warriors to just 32 first-half points. Golden State cut what was a 24-point lead all the way down to nine points with about eight minutes left in the game, threatening a comeback.
But that’s perhaps where the Celtics saved their best. Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and the rest of the cast scored crucial buckets to keep the Warriors from ever getting too close. It was quickly again a comfortable enough lead in the final minutes as Boston coach Ime Udoka unloaded the benchwarmers.
With the win, Boston is now 42-28, only four games behind the first-place Heat. While there are only a dozen games left in the season, the East is still too packed for there to be any kind of projections at this point.