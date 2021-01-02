DETROIT — After a strong comeback to grab a 5-point lead, the Boston Celtics fell flat, failing to score in the final 4 minutes in a 96-93 loss Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.
Jerami Grant had 24 points, Saddiq Bey 17 points and six rebounds, and Derrick Rose 17 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Pistons, who led by 21 early.
The Pistons led, 55-40, at halftime and the Celtics trimmed the margin to 79-73 entering the fourth quarter with a flurry from Jayson Tatum (28 points), who scored 10 straight points for Boston near the end of the third.
Jaylen Brown (25 points) scored the first seven points of the quarter for Boston, for an 80-78 lead, but Isaiah Stewart split a pair of free throws and then finished a three-point play to regain the advantage.
The Celtics went on a 13-5 run, with a pair of 3-pointers from Tatum, to take their biggest lead to that point, 93-88, at the 4:15 mark.
The Pistons regrouped, scoring the final six points of the game, while Boston repeatedly missed short.
— The Detroit News