BOSTON — If the last four games before the All-Star break, all at home, offer a chance at redemption for the Celtics, then they took their first positive step in a while Friday night with a 118-112 win over Indiana.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Celtics fell into an immediate 18-4 hole, and the flat start appears to have doubled as a slap in the face. They overcame poor shooting nights from Jayson Tatum (4-for-18) and Jaylen Brown (5-for-12) thanks to Kemba Walker’s best scoring night (32 points, 8-for-8 free throw shooting) of the season.
Daniel Theis’ 10-footer from the lane gave the Celtics a seven-point lead with 4:27 left, and with 3:47 left Walker blew into the paint and scored for a 110-101 lead.
A few minutes later, with 35.7 seconds left, Theis hit a 3-pointer, to push the lead to six.
But Domantas Sabonis hit a 3-pointer that bounced off the top of the backboard, cutting the Celtics lead to 115-112.
The Pacers were forced to foul Walker with 11.6 seconds left, and the Celtics guard hit twice for the win.