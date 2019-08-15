Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has missed the past week of the USA Men’s National Basketball team camp with calf tightness. He did not participate in Friday’s intra-squad scrimmage, but he remains with the team for now, and he could return to practice soon.
“He’s going to be a day-to-day type of thing,” head coach Gregg Popovich told the media after the team’s practice in Los Angeles. “Probably won’t practice the next couple of days I wouldn’t think.”
The team is practicing at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility for a few days before taking on the Spanish National team on Friday night in an exhibition. That game will be at 10 PM Eastern Time and will air on NBA TV. It’s unclear whether Smart will return to participate in that scrimmage.
Team USA will move from Los Angeles to Australia to begin training in Melbourne on August 19. They’ll practice for three days before an exhibition against the Australian National Team Aug. 22.