When the Boston Celtics opted not to sit their star players in Sunday’s regular season finale against Memphis, it sent a message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that they meant business.
Who they played in the first round of the playoffs wasn’t important to them; what was important was locking up that No. 2 seed, securing home court advantage for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, and continuing to prove that they are a true title contender.
The Celtics feel like they can beat any team, on any night in any arena.
Can you blame them?
Despite the recent absence of starting big man and defensive anchor Robert Williams, the Celtics have been arguably the league’s best team in 2022. Since January 1 Boston is 34-12, good for the third-best mark in the association behind only Phoenix (37-10) and Dallas (35-12). They boast the league’s best defensive rating at 106.9 (tied with Golden State), and were a sizzling 17-5 after the all-star break.
When you think back to where Boston stood before the turn of the calendar year, it’s truly remarkable how far they’ve come. Not only did they jump from the No. 11 seed in the East to No. 2, but did so in dominant fashion.
The Celtics’ swift in-season turnaround under first-year head coach Ime Udoka has been nothing short of spectacular.
Their reward? A first round matchup with the ever-imposing Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn took care of Cleveland in Tuesday night’s play-in game, officially locking up the No. 7 seed after going 44-38 during the regular season. But on paper, they’re much better than that.
Since returning from injury on March 3, superstar Kevin Durant has averaged 30.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists while shooting a ridiculous 52 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep and 94 percent from the line. Brooklyn is 13-7 in those games.
Durant’s partner in crime, Kyrie Irving — who’s now eligible to play in home games despite his vaccination status — has been uber efficient offensively as well and is coming off a 34-point (12-for-15 shooting), 12-assist outing on Tuesday.
Considering their unique star power at the top, Brooklyn is an immediate threat to contend with Boston regardless of the team’s supporting cast. On the flip side, it’s that supporting Nets cast that has Boston as the odds-on favorite to win the series.
Here’s why.
Irving is a generational talent and one of the most skilled guards ever. But against Boston, he’ll have the daunting challenge of lining up against Defensive Player of the Year candidate Marcus Smart.
Will Irving get his share of buckets? Absolutely. But running around with Smart for potentially seven straight games isn’t something he’s accustomed to on a nightly basis. I like Smart’s chances in this matchup, with fellow defensive specialist Derrick White taking his turn on Irving at times as well.
When it comes to Durant, nobody on the Celtics (or any team in the league, for that matter) can guard him. He’s a 7-footer with guard skills and as pure a jumper as they come. Durant will score, but so will Boston’s stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — let’s call this a virtual wash.
The biggest factor for me comes down to team chemistry and execution on both ends of the floor. Boston, for the most part, has been healthy this season and is clicking on all cylinders as a unit. Brooklyn, meanwhile, has dealt with numerous injuries, blockbuster trades (i.e. James Harden to Philly) and a lack of playing time together. Yes, they have two all-world superstars, but as a whole, they leave plenty to be desired.
In hindsight, maybe sitting those stars in the season finale, losing the game against Memphis and slipping to the No. 4 seed would have provided an easier first round matchup against Toronto.
But why not get perhaps the toughest series out of the way first, go in with confidence and continue to build toward Banner 18?
As if the Celtics needed more motivation, Nets’ guard Bruce Brown had this to say about the upcoming matchup with Boston: “Now that they don’t have Robert Williams, so they have less of a presence in the paint, and we could attack Al Horford and [Daniel] Theis. So, them not having Robert Williams is huge.”
Man, this is going to be fun.