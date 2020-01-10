PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics played some better basketball than they have of late Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from their first three-game losing streak of the season.
And even in the midst of a brutal section of their schedule, it wasn’t enough to lift any shamrock hearts.
Kemba Walker went for 26 points — and may have dodged a bullet after spraining his right thumb in the first half — but the 76ers got 29 from Josh Richardson and 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists from former Bostonian Al Horford, sending the C’s to a 109-98 defeat.
“Yeah and no at the same time,” said Marcus Smart when asked about his troops finally getting off to a proper foot, leading by as many as nine in the opening quarter and by 15 in the second. “We finally started off right, but coming into the half we kind of broke down, and in that third quarter in the beginning, we kind of broke down again. We let them get on a run and get comfortable again. So it’s one thing to get on a great start, but to maintain it and really finish the game, we’ve got to continue to keep working.”
Working may be part of the problem. The Celts have had to punch in so often lately, they’re probably getting a little punchy. Their leprechaun may be flipping a middle finger to the schedule maker for giving the Celts five games in seven nights, this one on the end of a back-to-back. But while the Sixers were well rested, they were without Joel Embiid, who could be out a while with a broken finger that will require surgery.
Asked about Celtic fatigue, Brad Stevens said flatly, “I won’t go there.”
He’d been begging his crew for a better start after falling behind by double figures in the first quarter of its last four games, and this time the answer pleased him.
The Celts posted 35 points in the first 12 minutes — just four fewer than they’d scored in that frame in losses to Washington and San Antonio combined. They had 17 in Washington Monday and 22 in Boston versus the Spurs Wednesday.
Here they got 13 points in the quarter from an energized Walker, who’d been ejected in the third period with two technicals from the previous night’s affair. Walker made five of his seven shots (3-5 treys), and the C’s hit 59.1 percent as a team, while the Sixers were hitting 42.9 percent and living off Josh Richardson’s 13 points.
With 4:20 left in the first quarter, Horford pulled down an offensive rebound and tried to squeeze up a shot in traffic. Smart was called for a foul, and Horford smiled at him and started nodding. The two shared a quick semi-hug before Horford missed both free throws and a Philly fan yelled, “You didn’t miss them when you were playing against us.”
The Celts still miss Horford, but they were happy to have a 35-26 lead after one quarter against his new club.
“We couldn’t get stops in the start of the game, but clearly we were more locked in and played a lot better than we had before,” said Stevens. “So I thought there were a lot more examples of who we want to be tonight than the last couple of games.”
The Celts went on a 13-3 run in the second, but a four-minute lapse saw nearly all that advantage go away. Stevens was forced to call timeouts 2:27 apart while James Ennis III was hitting a pair of treys in a 12-point burst fueled by seven Celtic misses and three turnovers.
Daniel Theis settled the C’s down with a putback dunk, and a Jayson Tatum steal wound up as a Gordon Hayward fast break layup to get them into halftime with a 55-48 lead.
Hayward hit a jumper to open the new half, but the next 11 points — and the lead — belonged to the 76ers. Walker loosened up with 10 points in the quarter, hitting 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. But the Sixers surged ahead again, before Smart completed the period’s scoring with a pair of treys to send the C’s into the fourth ahead 80-77.
A 7-0 Philly run early in the final quarter got the hosts ahead by four, and when Horford powered inside on Daniel Theis for a traditional three-point play, the margin was up to seven at 94-87 with half the period to go.
Walker drove for a three-point play and Hayward scored on a fast break to get the Celts within two, but the Sixers had another gear, and they left their guests in the dust.
“They just were too comfortable,” said Jaylen Brown, who was an uncomfortable 2 for 12 from the floor (six points). “For whatever reason, guys are a little too comfortable playing against us. We’ve got to watch the film, get back in the lab. All is not lost. Just keep watching film and get better and learn from it. Keep working.”
Said Walker, “They outplayed us in the second half. They clearly just wanted it more. We had a good start but we didn’t maintain. We didn’t maintain our play until things kind of started going against us. We just got to learn how to close games out better and be more consistent.”
Ben Simmons hurt the Celts inside with 11 of his 19 points in the second half, and even the absence of Embiid, who had 38 against them in the Garden a month ago, didn’t prevent the Sixers from outscoring them in the paint, 50-36.
“We still have the ability to respond next game,” said Brown. “We will next game, all right? So we’ve got 82 games to play. We lost three. It’s fine. It happens. It’s a part of the year. We keep working, we continue to get better, we watch film and we move on from it.
“I think we came out and played some really good basketball. Philly, for whatever reason, still won the game. But I think that’s OK. We’ll come out and play better for the next game.”