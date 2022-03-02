BOSTON — The Celtics fought back from a 17-point deficit without Jaylen Brown against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night after the 6-foot-6 guard suffered a sprained right ankle.
Brown suffered the injury while driving to the basket with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter as he rolled his ankle awkwardly while striding into the paint.
Aaron Nesmith started for Brown in the second half in the starting five. However, it was Derrick White and Grant Williams that picked up the scoring slack in Brown absence off the bench. White and Williams each scored 18 points, helping Boston rally to a nine-point victory. The early injury appeared to affect the C’s, who fell behind by as many as 17 points to the Hawks.
But the Celtics had renewed juice in the second half, completing a huge comeback with the 107-98 victory over the Hawks at TD Garden. They outscored the Hawks by 23 points in the second half alone. It was a much-needed win for Boston, which improved to 37-27.
The Hawks capitalized on a scrambling C’s squad for the early lead and went into the break up 14. But the Celtics rallied immediately, opening the third quarter with a 14-0 run to tie it. They kept up the pressure all quarter, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 in the frame.
Boston was led by Jayson Tatum, who had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Derrick White was impressive off the bench, putting up 18 points and five assists.
Trae Young had 31 points for the Hawks, even after tweaking an ankle of his own in the first half.
The Celtics face a surging Memphis Grizzlies team at the TD Garden Thursday night.