The Celtics are best off, says Brad Stevens, when the ball doesn’t stick.
As his players agreed following their fourth straight win Tuesday night, 122-107, over a Memphis team that desperately needed the W, a can of WD-40 couldn’t do a better job of greasing the passing lanes right now.
Much has been recently made, for example of the improved playmaking roles of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
“It’s great to get to see that those guys, they’re getting better man. Just reading the game,” said Kemba Walker. “So much attention is going to be on those guys because of how much their improving, how much their scoring, how efficient they are. I think the next step is the passes they make. Those two guys, they watch so much film and they are seeing how teams are guarding them. It’s only going to get worse as far as how teams approach the game against these guys, for them to make the plays they’ve been making lately, it’s pretty special. It’s been special to watch.”
That said, Tatum was back in overdrive Tuesday night, nailing down the game with a 29-point, 10-for-13 performance, including 4-for-5 from downtown. His 10-point, two-trey third quarter was necessary to squelch a Memphis comeback, but his daggers may have also sealed off the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes.
Beyond this, though, the Celtics produced their second 29-assist night in seven games in the bubble, matching their dime total from an Aug. 5 win over Brooklyn.
And their ball movement in the bubble has indeed been accelerating. They have averaged 23.7 assists over those seven games, with the low (15) coming during their disjointed loss to Miami.
They are, in the process, a lot closer to Stevens’ vision of where his team should be.
“No. 1, you have to work on the skill of it. You have to have the vision to do it,” said the Celtics coach. “Then you have to have the desire to keep that ball popping. We’re a little closer where we want to be or we’re certainly headed in a good direction. But we just gotta keep doing it. Different teams play different ways. Different teams give up one thing but not another. (Memphis was) blitzing a lot, they were up on screens a lot. We had to pop the ball and move the ball and make sure we kept it that way. I’ve seen a great willingness and great enthusiasm from our team to really move it. So we just gotta keep it up.”