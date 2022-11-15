BOSTON — For the majority of the opening month of the season, the one thing the Celtics once relied on hasn’t been there. Defense was their calling card in their run to last season’s NBA Finals, but consistency has been missing on that end despite a strong start this year.
For three quarters on Monday night, the theme continued. They looked lost, lazy and uninspired for most of the night, seemingly without an answer for a hungry Thunder team playing on the second night of a back to back. They couldn’t hit a shot. The Celtics, simply, needed a spark in the most desperate way possible.
Then, as the starters weren’t getting the job done and the game was unraveling in front of them, the Celtics’ bench took it upon themselves to change it.
“We were on the bench there and we all kind of looked at each other like, ‘We have to change the energy of the game,’” Derrick White said.
Mission accomplished. After trailing by as many as 15 in the third quarter, it was Payton Pritchard and White who answered the call, initiating a furious comeback that started on the defensive end. A strong end to the third quarter carried into the fourth, where the Celtics overcame their sluggish start and walked out with a 126-122 comeback victory over the Thunder at a raucous TD Garden.
“Tonight was a resilient win, a tough game to win,” Jaylen Brown said. “We just found a way to win. Good teams find a way to win games like this. And tonight wasn’t pretty, but we found a way to win.”
With their seventh consecutive win, the Celtics jumped in front of the Bucks — who lost Monday to Atlanta — for the league’s best record at 11-3.
It wouldn’t have been possible without Pritchard, the Celtics’ fourth-string guard who has been forced into more action over the last week in the wake of Malcolm Brogdon’s injury, and keeps on delivering effective minutes off the bench.
The Celtics trailed by 12 inside the final minute of the third when Pritchard changed the complexion of the game with a huge sequence. He hit a deep, 31-foot 3-pointer to make it a single-digit game. Then, in the waning seconds of the period, he picked up Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander full-court, picked his pocket and dribbled in for a buzzer-beating breakaway layup.
Suddenly trailing by just seven entering the fourth, the Celtics rode the momentum that Pritchard created. On the opening play of the fourth, White and Pritchard picked up defense full-court, White stole the ball from Josh Giddey and then was fouled for two free throws. That set the tone as the Celtics forced eight turnovers in the fourth, turning a big deficit into a lead midway through the quarter.
How did it happen?
“Payton Pritchard and Derrick White,” Marcus Smart said. “They came in — first unit was a little sluggish, we tried, we was getting everything, guys just couldn’t find it — and those two came in and they gave us the jolt we needed. So the energy definitely shifted with those two guys coming in the game.”
White had three of his five steals in the fourth, the Celtics had 15 as a team as they suffocated the Thunder in the final period, and it finally started translating into offense. The outside shots weren’t falling consistently — the C’s finished 10-for-37 from long range — but they stormed back by attacking the hoop. They tied the game on a Jayson Tatum dunk midway through the fourth quarter, and took their first lead since 8-6 when Smart made a free throw to put them up 108-107.
After some back and forth, the game was tied with less than two minutes to play when Smart took over. He drilled a triple for a 118-115 lead, then found White for 3 to put them up six. After the Thunder cut it back to three, Smart was there again, spinning on Gilgeous-Alexander and guiding in a layup with his left hand to seal it.
“We all know when I go to my left hand, it’s a bucket,” said Smart, who scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth.
“That’s what he does,” White added of Smart. “He makes winning plays.”
Monday’s performance was far from the Celtics’ sharpest. Tatum submitted one of his worst shooting performances of the early season, finishing 9-for-23 and 1-for-9 from 3. The defense couldn’t stop anything as the Thunder cut through them for 69 first-half points. Nothing was going the Celtics’ way, even a questionable technical foul on Tatum in the first half. Frustration brewed for three quarters.
The C’s could have easily folded, but their resilience has shown through in different ways early this season. On Saturday, they overcame the absence of three key players to win a tough road game. Two nights later, Pritchard and White provided the boost as the Celtics found a way to win on a night they didn’t have their best.
“We have the humility to understand we can play in a different way,” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. “When someone doesn’t have it, the next guy’s gotta be ready to bring it. I thought that’s what we did. There’s going to be moments like that. There’s going to be moments when things aren’t going our way. So it just comes down to how can we execute and how can we find guys that can give us a lift.”
