Jayson Tatum has played at an MVP-level this season, Jaylen Brown has made a huge leap as his co-star, but whenever the Celtics have needed a pick-me-up from their supporting cast, they’ve delivered more often than not.
And that may be the biggest difference from last year when assessing the Celtics’ championship hopes.
Brown was out due to an injury he suffered in his 41-point performance on Wednesday. So was Al Horford, who isn’t playing in back-to-backs this season. And Tatum had one of his worst shooting performances of the year, which included several ugly misses in a 7-for-22 night. Still, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics — like they’ve done all season — found a way without them.
Whether it was Malcolm Brogdon, Luke Kornet or even Payton Pritchard, the Celtics’ depth showed up again as they earned one of their gutsiest wins of the season. The C’s took control of the game in the fourth quarter en route to a 109-98 victory over the Kevin Durant-less Nets for their fifth consecutive win.
It was the Celtics’ ninth consecutive win over the Nets — including last season’s postseason sweep — as they moved three games ahead of their rivals from Brooklyn atop the Eastern Conference.
Thursday’s victory was won on defense, as the Celtics locked the Nets down in the fourth quarter and set the tone with a non-Tatum lineup that included Brogdon, Pritchard and White. White started the period with a block and also contributed a charge and steal as the C’s ran all over the Nets with their smaller lineup.
Pritchard gave the C’s a two-point lead with a late layup in the final seconds of the third, and he and Brogdon spurred an 8-2 run to start the fourth as they built an eight-point lead.
“We just love the way the next guy can step up,” Marcus Smart told reporters. “Payton and Malcolm coming in and to be honest, those two in that group with Sam (Hauser) and those two really changed the game for us. They got us on a rhythm, they got our momentum back for us and we’re proud of those guys. Each and every day, we try to give those guys their flowers because we understand that they don’t get it as much but they do a lot of things to help this team win.”
The Nets didn’t cut their deficit closer than seven the rest of the way as Tatum and Smart closed things out. The C’s held the Nets to just 16 points in the fourth. Kyrie Irving finished with just 24 points on 9-for-24 shooting and didn’t get much help.
