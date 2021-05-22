Marcus Smart said he hasn’t been tired of hearing about the Nets and how great they are. He said he acknowledges the talent on the other side of the Celtics’ first-round series, going up against arguably one of the most stacked teams ever assembled.
Brooklyn is heavily favored over Boston, and it doesn’t hurt that the Nets are finally healthy while the C’s are without Jaylen Brown for the rest of the season.
But the underdog status isn’t something new for the Celtics, Smart said, even if they have made three of the past four Eastern Conference finals.
“We’ve seen it — especially in the playoffs, time after time — talent isn’t the one that always wins,” Smart said. “You just got to go out there and play. Now if we just go out there and lay down, then of course that talent becomes a problem even more.”
The Nets feature a trio that can match up with anyone in the league and then some. When they acquired James Harden from Houston to pair with Kevin Durant and former Celtic Kyrie Irving, they were immediately boosted to title contenders.
Now they’re one of the betting favorites to win it all, chemistry be damned. The trio has only played eight games together, but between two MVPs and a seven-time All-Star, gelling them together can be a work in progress during the playoffs.
Brooklyn hasn’t shied away from Boston, pointing to its remaining talent without Brown and playoff-tested supporting cast. Smart knows all about the playoffs and intensity, which is why he said he isn’t worried much about their underdog status.
“We know the odds are against us; we know what we’re up against,” Smart said. “This isn’t our first time being up against a Goliath of this matter and being the underdog, so we just got to come out there and play. All the cards on the table. No holding back. At this point we have nothing to lose, so go out there and just have fun and do it.”
Smart, an all-defense team selection last year, will lead a Boston defense against the best offense in the league. The Celtics have been porous defensively this season, putting up mediocre defensive numbers, especially for a Brad Stevens-coached team.
The Celtics’ perimeter defense — a weakness this season — will be tested just about every minute against the Nets. Their switching scheme will also put pressure on the whole roster as Smart and Jayson Tatum can only do so much by themselves on defense.
If the Nets get a mismatch on any of their stars, they can stick to a simple isolation play to get some points. Brooklyn ran iso’s at one of the highest clips in the nation — and it got those points efficiently.
“Especially in the playoffs, defense becomes a huge factor,” Smart said. “You’ve got to be able to play, you’ve got to be able to stick to your game plan, you’ve got to be able to adjust on the fly, especially against a team like this. ... It’s going to take all five guys that’s on the court and whoever comes in. We all have to be locked together.”
If the Celtics were to attack the Nets, it’ll come through Brooklyn’s center position, a relative weakness compared to the rest of the roster. That’s where Robert Williams III’s absence will be felt as he didn’t practice Friday and his status appears to be uncertain.
The Nets are a rough defensive team in their own right, finishing 22nd in the league in defensive efficiency. That’s where the Celtics can take advantage, but they’ll need to be cautious of their offensive possessions and limiting turnovers.
“We want to play up the floor, there’s no question about that,” Stevens said. “No matter what, on every possession we have to maximize that possession. Sometimes a great shot comes in two or three seconds; sometimes it comes after you have to work a little bit.”
Smart injury
The Celtics got two injury scares in their play-in game Tuesday. While Williams’ turf toe injury lingers, the first gasp came when Smart collapsed onto the floor in clear pain. He retreated to the locker room for a few minutes, only to return and play the rest of the game.
Smart said he feels fine now. He tweaked his ankle against the Wizards, and coupled with the calf contusion he had been dealing with, Smart said he just wanted to make sure everything was fine before returning.
“I went out to get the ankle re-taped and just make sure the calf was okay before I actually went back out there and played,” Smart said. “And just tried to keep it as warm as possible both ankle and calf and finish out that game. But I’m doing great today, so I’m ready to go.”
Fournier to get increased role in the playoffs
Evan Fournier has, good or bad, extensive experience being one of the lowest seeds in the NBA Playoffs. His Orlando Magic were the No. 7 then No. 8 seed in the last two seasons, respectively, going up against teams with championship aspirations.
Interestingly, the Magic took Game 1 over both the Bucks last year and the Raptors two seasons ago, when Toronto won the NBA Finals. But the Magic’s upset spirit fizzled, losing the next four games to both teams in both seasons.
So while Fournier will want to take some upset magic with the No. 7-seeded Celtics into the series opener at 8 p.m. Saturday against the No. 2 Nets, he’ll want to limit it to just Game 1.
“There’s no secret,” Fournier said after Friday’s practice. “Being the lowest seed playing against the No. 1 or second seed, you just have to compete against them. When you play the best teams in the NBA, you have to compete. You have to show them that everything they’re going to get is hard.”
When Fournier was traded from Orlando to Boston at this year’s March trade deadline, he referenced the excitement he felt going to a franchise that has championship expectations. While it’s an off year for the Celtics, they’re relying heavily on Fournier come these playoffs.
With Jaylen Brown out for the season after surgery to repair a torn wrist ligament, Fournier — who was likely slated for a sixth-man role — is thrust into the starting lineup. His scoring and shooting will be a huge asset for Boston as long as he plays like he did in May.
Fournier finished the season strong, averaging 19.9 points per game in seven May games, scoring in double-figures every time. That was a huge boost from his first few Celtics games, along with the first few games coming back from contracting COVID-19. While Fournier said he’s felt better in recent days, he’s still looking to feel 100% normal heading into the playoffs.
The Nets are keying in on Fournier as a potential Brown replacement. While Brown’s production is difficult to duplicate — especially on the defensive end — Fournier can take some of the scoring and playmaking burden off Jayson Tatum from the wing spot.
Both the Nets’ Kevin Durant and James Harden mentioned Fournier as the Celtic they’re keeping an eye on because he will have a larger role with the team.
“When you play against the better teams, you know they won’t let you make runs very easily,” Fournier said. “There’s more pressure on you to not turn the ball over because you don’t want to give that team confidence. That’s the key. It’s going to be high-intensity basketball, everyone is locked in.”
Fournier is still easing his way into the Celtics’ system, though there are some pluses and minuses that have come with it. Fournier on defense has been lost sometimes amid the Celtics’ switch-heavy scheme, though not all those gaffes are on him but oftentimes a miscommunication issue. While he said he can’t go too into detail, Fournier said they’re smoothing out those edges come Saturday.
There is a perhaps underrated part of Fournier’s game that has been of interest: His playmaking. Fournier averaged 4.7 assists per game in May, including back-to-back eight assists games against the Heat.
Fournier isn’t necessarily known for his playmaking — he shot 56.9 percent on 3-pointers in May after all — but any offensive burden he can take off Tatum, Kemba Walker and the Celtics will be a huge boost.
“The key for us is the way we’re going to execute our game plan,” Fournier said. “And obviously at some point we’re going to have to make big plays, to have big-time plays. We’re going to have to step up and play well together.”
Fournier also brings in some veteran experience to the Celtics, which they can use in the series. While he doesn’t have deep playoff runs on his resume like Tatum, Marcus Smart or Tristan Thompson, he knows the intensity of playoff basketball.
He’s just another voice who can help out the rookies, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard, who don’t quite have the same level of postseason experience. While the Celtics hope for an upset bid over the Nets starting Saturday, it’ll have to come from near-perfect play against one of the most talented teams ever assembled.
“Whether you play the best team in the NBA or the worst team in the NBA, when you play against better players, they’re going to make you pay,” Fournier said. “It’s the same principle, you have to stay in the moment, you have to make the right play, and there’s going to be mistakes, you have to push through it.”