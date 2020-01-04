BOSTON — The Boston Celtics played an uninspired 12 minutes of basketball, fell behind by as many as 18 and still managed to rally back and beat the Atlanta Hawks 109-106 on Friday, kicking off a difficult stretch of games.
The Celtics submitted one of their worst quarters of the season — bad offense combined with worse defense, and Boston trailed by as many as 18 in the first quarter. But Jaylen Brown picked off a steal from Kevin Huerter in the final seconds and raced the length of the floor for a big two-handed dunk that got the Celtics back into the game and seemed to cheer a grumbling crowd.
The Celtics immediately took the lead, scoring the first four points of the third quarter. But the Hawks continued to hang around, bolstered by Trae Young’s heroics. The second-year guard finished the period with 23 points, and every time Atlanta seemed to be on the verge of surrendering a run, he made a big basket to keep them alive.
In the fourth, the Celtics jumped ahead by eight and once again appeared to be on the verge of pulling away but Atlanta clawed back again. Marcus Smart canned a huge triple with 41 seconds remaining, and Daniel Theis made an otherworldly defensive play to block Young in the final seconds and seal the win. Brown posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Jayson Tatum had one of his worst games of the season, finishing 2-for-16 from the floor.