With just more than a week remaining in the regular season, it may be too late for the Celtics to catch the Bucks in the race for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, especially after Tuesday’s horrendous loss to the Wizards.
But that didn’t stop them from making a statement in Milwaukee on Thursday night.
The Celtics were due for a strong response — given that loss and the opponent — but probably not this strong. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics went into Fiserv Forum and handed the best team in the NBA its worst loss of the season, a 140-99 bludgeoning that was over by halftime.
The C’s didn’t overreact after Tuesday’s loss in Washington, saying it was a one-off kind of performance during a strong stretch. Two nights later, after they responded to one of their worst losses of the year with one of their best wins, the tone didn’t change much.
“Honestly, they played last night,” Al Horford told reporters in Milwaukee of the Bucks, who were coming off a blowout win over the Pacers. “That’s just the way the NBA schedule works and we benefited from that.”
Did he feel like the Celtics made a statement?
“At this point, it’s not about sending messages,” Horford told reporters. “I think it’s for us to do what we have to do, handle our business. We knew it was going to be a big challenge to come in here and I was just happy with how we responded as a group.”
The Bucks were certainly playing the second night of a back-to-back – and looked like it with their woeful performance on both ends – but this dismantling could have some ripple effects if the two teams end up meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals in a couple of months.
The Celtics are now two games back of the Bucks with five games left and own the tiebreaker after winning the season series, 2-1. It’s still unlikely that the C’s will make up that ground to reclaim the No. 1 seed, but even if they don’t get home-court advantage over the Bucks, the dominant showing was continued proof that the Celtics won’t be worried about going into Milwaukee and get a win if they need to this spring.
In their three meetings with the Bucks this season, the Celtics were more than up to the challenge. They won by 21 in Boston on Christmas Day. Even in their lone loss to the Bucks last month, the Celtics were without four starters and forced overtime. Then came Thursday’s dismantling, which the Celtics controlled from start to finish.
Could those performances give the Celtics some extra confidence in a potential playoff series?
“There might be. I don’t know,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters. “Our confidence should come from our togetherness, it should come from our execution, it should come from the details that we put into it more than anything else.”
Tatum led the way with 40 points – including an encouraging 8-for-10 performance from 3-point range – and Brown added 30 points, as the Celtics ran the Bucks out of their own gym. Brown scored 17 points in the first quarter before Tatum took control with 13 points in the span of less than three minutes. Behind hot shooting from Tatum and Al Horford, strong bench play from Malcolm Brogdon, energy plays from Robert Williams and a poor 3-point shooting night from the Bucks, the Celtics went ahead by 28 at halftime with a 75-47 lead.
Mazzulla praised the Celtics’ attention to detail and game plan execution. Horford loved the way they played offensively, especially the pace and spacing they so often preach. But more than their prolific shot-making, Mazzulla was impressed with his team’s mentality.
“I thought we had a different approach to our mindset,” Mazzulla told reporters. “It’s something we have to continue (moving) forward.”
The Bucks never made a run or threatened a comeback after the Celtics overpowered them in the first half. The C’s extended their lead to 39 when Brown hit a pull-up jumper with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Similar to when Phoenix coach Monty Williams pulled the plug in Boston’s demolition of the Suns back in December, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer waved the white flag at that point and pulled his starters. Mazzulla rolled with his starters for the remainder of the period as Boston pushed its lead to 43. They led by as many as 49 in the fourth quarter.
It was a reminder that when the Celtics are at their best, they’re almost impossible to beat.
Still, as Tuesday’s loss taught them again, these moments can prove fleeting. As impressive as their win Thursday over Milwaukee may be, the Celtics seemed less concerned about making statements and more about building the consistency that has escaped them at points this season. They have to turn the page quickly with a back-to-back of their own back home at TD Garden on Friday night against the Jazz, knowing Thursday’s win means less if they lay another egg.
