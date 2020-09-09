There was a time when a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven playoff series meant the Celtics were a sure thing to prevail.
From 1957 through the opening round of the 2009 postseason, the Celtics won all 32 series in which they held a 3-2 advantage.
That streak ended in the second round of the ’09 playoffs when they dropped Games 6 and 7 to the Orlando Magic, starting a stretch where the Celtics have gone just 7-4 in their last 11 series with a 3-2 lead.
They also dropped the final two games of the 2010 NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers and in the 2012 and 2018 Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the first time since failing to close out LeBron James and the Cavaliers two-plus years ago, the Celtics have another 3-2 series lead, this time against the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
Their first chance to eliminate the Raptors in the second round takes place Wednesday night at Disney World (6:30 p.m., TV: ESPN; radio: WBZ-98.5 FM). The Celtics will be trying to avoid a Game 7 situation that would unfold on Friday night.
One victory sends the Celtics to the conference finals for the third time in four years, which would move them closer to a first appearance in the NBA Finals in a decade.
The Celtics are trying to oust a reigning NBA champion from the playoffs for only the third time in their history. The Celtics stopped the 1968 Philadelphia 76ers and the 1974 New York Knicks and are 2-4 in series against the champion from the previous year.
After dropping Games 3 and 4, the Celtics answered the call with a lopsided victory on Monday night, rolling from start to finish, 111-89.
They have defeated the Raptors four times in six games at Disney World, including a regular-season matchup, and two of the wins have been by 22 points and another by 18.
The formula in those three routs was a smothering defense and an offense that kept the ball moving to prevent the Raptors from getting comfortable at that end.
It has been a long grind, but the Celtics find themselves one step away from being among the final four standing.