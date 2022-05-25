We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
The future continues to look as bright as ever for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum. While he started slow at the beginning of the regular season, his two-way play — and the Celtics’ success — helped vault him up the list of the best players in the NBA.
The league noticed. Tatum was named first-team All-NBA for the first time in his career, joining the likes of fellow superstars. Tatum reset his career-highs across the board for the fifth straight season, putting up 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Tatum joins first-team All-NBA honors alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Luka Doncic (Dallas) and the MVP in Nikola Jokic (Denver).
It’s the second time in Tatum’s career he was named All-NBA. He was a third-team All-NBA selection in 2020. Tatum is the first Celtic to be named All-NBA first-team since Kevin Garnett in the 2007-08 season, when the Celtics won their 17th NBA championship.
The All-NBA second-team consisted of Stephen Curry (Golden State), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) and Ja Morant (Memphis).
The All-NBA third-team consisted of LeBron James (L.A. Lakers), Chris Paul (Phoenix), Pascal Siakam (Toronto), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) and Trae Young (Atlanta).
Tatum finished with the sixth-most overall votes for All-NBA as he came in with 390 votes, which was broken up by 49 first-team selections, 47 second-team and four third-team. Antetokounmpo finished with the maximum 500 points, followed by Doncic (476), Jokic (476), Booker (460) and Embiid (414).
However, Embiid was put onto second-team All-NBA because he got more votes as a center than as a forward. As Jokic had more overall votes at center, Embiid was pushed onto the second-team. It’s the same reason Tatum didn’t make an All-NBA team last year despite finishing as one of the top-15 vote-getters, but there wasn’t anymore room on the third-team for a forward.
Tatum wasn’t the lone Celtic to receive votes for All-NBA. Jaylen Brown earned three third-team All-NBA votes as a forward.