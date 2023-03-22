For the first time since March 3, the Celtics were back to virtually full strength when they took on the Kings on Tuesday. Robert Williams III made his return to the court after missing the past eight games.
While Williams wasn’t the sole reason the Celtics looked energetic and like themselves in their 132-109 win over the Kings, his presence was notable Tuesday. Jayson Tatum — who’s said multiple times how much he loves playing with Williams — detailed what the big man brought to the Celtics in his return.
“Obviously we’re a lot bigger when he’s out there,” Tatum told reporters after the game. “It just makes us much more dynamic, I felt like. His presence. Even if he’s not blocking shots, maybe he’s turning people away from attacking the basket. He’s grabbing rebounds. Giving us second or third opportunities. Obviously a lob threat.
“Having the starters and having Rob back makes us — we’re just a different team.”
Williams finished Tuesday with six points and seven rebounds, hitting 2-of-4 shots. Notably, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla elected not to start Williams as part of the double big lineup. Instead, Derrick White got the start as he’s been a solid fit with the starters throughout the season. And while Williams didn’t have any restrictions, he played a tidy 21 minutes Tuesday.
There was also no setback in his return to the court, Williams told The Athletic’s Jay King after the game in Sacramento. So those are all positives signs he should be nearing full strength for the Celtics. With only nine games left in the season, getting Williams back up to game speed will be crucial for the second-place C’s.
There’s also another factor the Celtics will consider going forward: Chemistry. The double big lineup featuring Williams, Tatum, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford has played just 10 games and 81 minutes this season. The lineup has mostly struggled, but the sample size isn’t big enough to make any huge takeaways.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.