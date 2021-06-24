The Boston Celtics became the first team to fill a head coaching vacancy this offseason on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka, who will be taking over for Brad Stevens on Boston’s bench.
He has a relationship with several key Celtics already.
Udoka was a division rival of Boston for the past two seasons as a member of the coaching staffs of the Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) and Brooklyn Nets (2020-21). However, Udoka spent significant time with three current Celtics (Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum) while serving as an assistant coach with the 2019 Team USA World Cup team. According to league sources, that trio of players were fans of working with Udoka during that tournament in China and gave Udoka a stamp of approval during Boston’s hiring process over the past few weeks.