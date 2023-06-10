Grant Williams has hand surgery

The Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams (12) attempts to keep the ball inbounds during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29.

 Adam Glanzman / Getty Images/TNS

BOSTON — Celtics forward Grant Williams had successful surgery on his left hand on Friday, the team announced.






