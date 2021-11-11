BOSTON — These are the Celtics who were considered a dark horse contender in the East.
The C’s were never going to be the most talented in the league, but the personnel was supposed to mesh well under first-year coach Ime Udoka to, at minimum, form a strong defensive unit.
The recent returns have provided exactly that defensive pressure. The Celtics have held teams to under 90 points in three of their past four contests. The latest victim was Toronto in Boston’s 104-88 win Wednesday at TD Garden. The start of the season looked iffy defensively, but the Celtics have quashed those early memories, at least thus far.
It was the type of night where the Celtics flipped the narrative from the first time the teams met in the regular season. Boston walked off to cheers this time — not boos — as it showcased the type of grittiness expected from the Celtics. And they did it all without one of their All-Stars in Jaylen Brown, who’s sitting due to injury.
“Just our demeanor; got tired of getting our (expletive) kicked,” Marcus Smart said postgame. “It shows. We continue to go out there and play 48 minutes, too, and that was the difference. They came in last time and they ran us off the floor and we made sure that that didn’t happen again tonight.”
There were the typical game plan adjustments the Celtics made Wednesday. When the Celtics were “punked to start the season, Udoka pointed out how the Raptors excelled in two areas: offensive rebounding and running out in transition.
The Celtics took those pieces of accommodation and then limited the Raptors.
The Raptors only collected six offensive rebounds Wednesday; Robert Williams III single-handedly had more with eight. The Raptors were able to run with 18 fast-break points, including 11 in the third quarter. But the Celtics kept them in check for the most part. The Raptors were forced to play out of the half-court, which is where they’re not nearly as dangerous.
The Celtics have an important stretch coming up. The defending NBA champs Bucks are in town, then it’s a two-game set against the upstart Cavaliers. While Boston is still below .500 at 5-6, it can make up ground in the standings.