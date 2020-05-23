Celtics forward Gordon Hayward paid tribute to legendary Jazz coach Jerry Sloan on Friday afternoon after Sloan passed away at the age of 78.
Hayward, who spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Jazz, played for Sloan for the first few months of his rookie season. Hayward, who was picked ninth overall in the 2010 draft, played for Sloan for a few months before the coach resigned his post on Feb. 10 after 24 seasons at the helm of the Jazz.
“I didn’t get to spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie he had a major impact on my transition to the @NBA,” Hayward tweeted. “I’m grateful for that. Prayers to his family, friends and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace.”
Sloan led the Jazz from 1988 to 2011, winning 1,223 games and guiding the team to back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998. He passed away Friday after battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for more than four years.