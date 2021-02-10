The return of Jaylen Brown didn’t provide enough of a lift for the road-weary Celtics.
The Utah Jazz gave Boston a good look at why they’ve had the best record in the NBA and used a dominant third quarter to launch them to a 122-108 win a Vivint Arena, Tuesday.
Trailing 99-89, Jayson Tatum, who was quiet by his standards for much of the game. hit a driving layup to start an 8-2 mini-run that by Boston back in the game down 101-97 with 6:05 left.
But seemingly every time the Celtics got within striking distance, the Jazz made big shots. After a Tristan Thompson free throw brought Boston withing four at 108-104, Utah scored seven straight points to stretch their lead to an insurmountable 115-104 edge with 2:09 left.
Boston returns home after five games away, to host Toronto, Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to start a stretch of five games in seven days.
After missing two games with knee soreness, Brown had plenty of life in those legs and scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Tatum was 3-for-13 through the first three quarters but made shots in the fourth and finished with 23 points. Theis scored nine of his 15 points in the second half before fouling out.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points and nine assists.
On the strength of strong early 3-point shooting, the Celtics came out hot. Brown made his first three 3-pointers and had 11 points in the first quarter.
The Celtics led by as many as eight in the opening quarter when Payton Pritchard’s 3-pointer made it 27-19 with three minutes left. But the Celtics missed their last five shots and turned the ball over to close out the period as Utah scored five straight to cut their deficit to 27-24.
Whether it was good defense or lackluster offense on both sides to start the second quarter, both teams were slow to get going. Utah scored eight straight late to lead 44-38, but Brown, who had 20 in the half, scored six in the final two minutes to cut the Jazz edge to 48-47 at intermission.
The Celtics were effectively trading punches with the Jazz early in the second half and led 54-53 after two Tatum free throws. But Bojan Bogdanovic had nine points and Mitchell had the other eight, including a four-point play and in a 17-4 Jazz surge that put the home team in control up 70-58 with 6:15 left.
Utah’s lead reached 14 late in the third before Daniel Theis’ 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds left made it 90-79.
Jaylen Brown showed no visible issues from the knee soreness that caused him to miss the Boston Celtics’ last two games in Tuesday’s 122-108 loss to Utah
He scored 33 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 37 minutes and was the best player on the floor for Boston all night. After missing two games with soreness in his left knee, Brown entered the game with no restrictions and played that way.
Brown hit three 3-pointers to open the game. That shooting opened the floor for him the rest of the night. He didn’t make another 3, but the threat of him making them gave him room to drive.
He slipped and fell to the floor twice early, but got up without any signs of concern.
But Brown admitted in the third quarter his knee was bothering him some.
“It definitely felt better in the first half. In the second half, the third quarter, I had a stretch where it was bothering me a little bit. It’s something to stay on top of,” Brown said. “It’s moving in the right direction. I’m looking forward to staying on the court and being there for our team. We need some wins right now.”
Stevens said the Celtics will check on Jaylen Brown’s knee Wednesday morning as a matter of course to see how it responded, but they aren’t expecting anything concerning.
“We’d do that with anybody, but specifically Jaylen,” Stevens said. “There wasn’t much concern about him playing his normal minutes tonight. They felt like he had really progressed. That he was just sore after the Sacramento game. Five or six days later. He felt a lot better.”
Brown said he’d been dealing with the injury before the road trip.
“It’s been bothering me for a couple of weeks now. Even dating back to like Philadelphia (Jan. 20-22) it’s been bothering me,” Brown said. “We’ve been trying to monitor it. In the Sacramento game, I was in a lot of pain and couldn’t move the way I wanted to move. They suggested I go through the proper protocols, rest, some quad strengthening and I felt a lot better. I want to definitely keep moving in the right direction.”