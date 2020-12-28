The basketball gods taketh away as well, and right now, this season, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are 1-1 in late-game, near-impossible, 3-point shot situations.
Four nights after banking a deep game-winner over the NBA’s reigning defensive player of the year, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum missed a 28-footer over Malcolm Brogdon with 1.8 seconds left, and the Celtics lost their first road game, 108-107, in Indiana.
Though Brad Stevens acknowledged that Tatum was “an option,” in that situation, with his team trailing by a point, it wasn’t necessarily the desired option. Tatum later acknowledged that he should have drove the ball and put more pressure on the defense.
“It went to Tatum at the top as an option. Grant (Williams) tried to slip out of that thing and Tatum got separation, but that’s obviously a tough shot,” said the Celtics coach. “But he made it the other day. And one of best players and certainly a guy you want to have the ball with a game on the line in the league. That was the positive, I guess.”
It’s all about the journey, says Jaylen Brown.
And in this stage of the climb, the Celtics continue to find themselves dealing with spotty offense, and dropped their second straight game.
Though Tatum is one of the best young shot-makers in the league, the Celtics’ overall offensive flow was once again halting — none of it, however, as rough as how they came out for the third quarter after taking a 55-49 halftime lead.
The Pacers opened the third with an 11-0 run, with Brogdon and Doug McDermott doing much of the damage from the wings, on their way to a 39-point quarter.
“Obviously we were very low-energy in the third quarter and that cost us the game,” said Stevens. “Any time you give up 40 in a third quarter on the road to a good team you’re probably going to lose.”
The Pacers, who have done this to every opponent thus far, gashed the Celtics with 60 points in the paint, with four players scoring 16 or more points, with Brogdon’s stealthy 25 the team high.
Tatum struggled against specialized coverage to find a rhythm. He finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, though as evidenced by his 9-for-21 shooting performance, the sledding was rocky.
Jaylen Brown, who averaged 30 points over his first two games, finished with 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting, and later talked of a need by the Celtics to be more physical.
“I think we lost in the toughness category tonight,” he said.
Thus wasted was one of the best performances of Robert Williams’ career, though the young center ultimately gave up the game-winner to Domantas Sabonis on a drive with 7.7 seconds left.
Williams had played a huge role when, with 15 seconds left, he and Brown bottled up T.J. Warren at mid-court. Williams deflected the ball to Marcus Smart, whose drive gave the Celtics a 107-106 lead.
Indiana inbounded with 11.8 seconds left and Sabonis not only scored after driving on Williams, but also drew the foul. He missed the free throw, and the Celtics took possession with 7.7 seconds left, leaving the game in their best player’s hands.
“We definitely beat ourselves tonight, and we still had an opportunity to win the game, and we gave it up at the end,” said Brown. “But we’ve just got to come back and get ready to play the next game and be better. Be better with the ball, be more physical, be more solid on defense.”
Tatum knows he could have got something better. He took his first four free throws of the season after going without an attempt in the first two games, and admitted that with his team down by a point, he should have driven on Brogdon.
“That was on me. I should have put more pressure on the defense,” he said. “Obviously that’s a shot I take a lot and I can hit, but I gotta put pressure on the refs and the defense in that situation. It wasn’t the exact play we drew up, but I should have just put more pressure on them. That’s on me in that situation.”
Now’s the Timelord: There was a good reason Rob Williams finished the game Sunday night instead of Daniel Theis. With his chase-down block of Brogdon and late-game steal both fourth-quarter highlights, Williams again offered a glimpse into the player he can be.
“I just thought Rob was our best big tonight,” said Stevens. “I thought that was pretty clear, right? He played with great energy, he played super hard, did everything well. I thought when Tristan (Thompson) came back in in the fourth he had a bunch of good possessions there. So, we’re going to rotate guys and obviously when we’re struggling we’ve got to find the right mix.”
Williams’ strong play was followed by a downer, when he surrendered Domantas Sabonis’ game-winning drive.
“I feel like at the end of the day we didn’t stop them when we were supposed to. We messed up the defensive coverage. So really all the other stuff out the window,” he said. “I was brought in the game to bring the energy so that’s what I was trying to do. But like I said, we messed up the coverage. Me personally, I messed up the coverage.
“I feel like I’m definitely coming along, making progress,” he said. “But like I said, I’m not coming along fast enough slipping up like this. So next game just try to minimize the slip-ups.”