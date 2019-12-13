BOSTON — The Celtics’ first home loss of the season had a lot in common with their first road loss on opening night.
Joel Embiid, their personal Goliath — though he fills that role for every other NBA team too — and his Philadelphia teammates were once again too much to handle, though Thursday night by a thinner margin that at least seemed like it was within reach.
But this time things bounced the wrong way for the Celtics in their 115-109 loss.
Jayson Tatum (5-for-18, 15 points) and Jaylen Brown (3-for-9, eight points) had trouble finding the cylinder, and Kemba Walker faded after a 21-point first half to finish with 29 under ramped up coverage by a pair of the biggest backcourt defenders in the league — Ben Simmons and rookie Matisse Thybulle. There were lots of missed opportunities and a lack of execution.
“We just have to learn how to win. We have a lot of lapses during these games. We have stretches where we’re playing super well,” said Walker. “And then we have lapses. And we just have times where we’re just, like, it’s bad. It just looks really bad. So we just have to tone that down a little bit, just try our best to put 48-minute games together. And that’s going to take everybody.
“But we’re still learning each other, we’re still playing well,” he said. “One thing I love about us is that we’re not quitting. We’re still fighting through adversity. When things are getting rough we’re not putting our heads down, man. We’re competing at a very high level. So it can only go up from here.”
With a few improvements, anyway. Like Walker, Gordon Hayward saw blown opportunities Thursday night. Both players singled out a form attack that would have been available against the Sixers’ ball pressure — back cuts.
“I think some of that is just an experience thing of playing with each other and being able to read that on the fly, like, that should be a look that one of us — when it happens one time and they take it away as far as pushing us out, the next time down, that should be a look at each other, like, ‘Alright, this is a back cut, it’s easy,’” said Hayward. “And we’ll be hopefully more prepared for that next time, but some of that is just playing with each other and kind of knowing, and being able to read the game, and if they’re overplaying like that, immediately there should be a counter, so we have to be better with that.”
Though not particularly well-equipped to handle one of the two most dominant big men in the league — the other being the Lakers’ Anthony Davis – the Celtics combination of Daniel Theis (16 points, 5-for-11) and Enes Kanter (20 points, nine rebounds) produced well in tandem against Embiid’s 38-point, 13-rebound, six-assist tour de force.
“It’s a hard matchup obviously,” said Brad Stevens. “We got a lot out of Kanter and Theis.”
Except that the ball started rolling the wrong way, including a collision between Kanter and Josh Richardson that sent the latter to the line for two free throws and a 108-104 Sixers lead with 52.7 seconds left.
“I don’t want to get fined,” Kanter said of the call.
Kanter and Tatum each hit big shots over the next 27 seconds — the latter with a 3-pointer that cut the Philly lead to 110-109 with 26.5 seconds left.
The result could have been different had the Celtics not opted to foul Simmons in between those two shots, with the Sixers guard hitting two free throws for a 110-106 lead.
“The decision to foul Simmons, in retrospect, because he makes both, isn’t a great one,” said Stevens. “I will say that with 34 seconds, we know we can get a 2-for-1 if we go fast, so we at least have two more possessions left. If he misses one, then it’s a one-possession game, you get the ball and get a chance to do what we did, which is hit a three and cut the lead to one or tie it if he misses it. Credit him, he stepped up and knocked them in and then we didn’t get the ball in. You have to be able to do those things in the biggest moments and we didn’t get that done.
The Celtics also paid dearly for fouling Embiid, who answered the dare with two free throws in front of a roaring crowd with 25.7 seconds left. Tatum compounded the issue by throwing a subsequent pass out of bounds, forcing another foul, this time with Theis hacking Embiid with 22.3 seconds left. Embiid missed the second of two, but blocked Theis at the rim down the other end.
Embiid, fouled again with 10.1 seconds left, hit his sixth straight free throw in a 15.7-second span to seal the game.
“We’re not going to ride the rollercoaster of a tough night,” said Stevens. “We’re just going to ride those guys. We are happy to do so since those are our guys. I liked the fact that he took 18 shots and I liked the fact that he was being aggressive and I want him to keep being that.”