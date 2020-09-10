With three starters playing over 51 minutes, and the other two 47 or more, it sounded like Brad Stevens was having sympathy aches.
“We’ll look at what we can clean up, but right now you throw some ice on your legs and get ready for Friday,” said the Celtics coach.
And when his thoughts turned to Game 7 on Friday night against Toronto, he added, “Fresh and ready. We’ll work the appropriate amount.”
That’s right, despite leading this series at one point by a 2-0 edge, and then 3-2, the Celtics will need every ounce of their ability if they are to reach the Eastern Conference Finals against Miami.
The Celtics have experienced the Toronto grind all season. They know that the defending champs, regardless of personnel changes, remain one of the toughest outs in the NBA.
The Raptors, led by a 33-point, six-trey barrage from Kyle Lowry, came back to tie the second round series at 3-3 due to Wednesday night’s 125-122 Celtics loss in double overtime. Game 7 is 9 p.m. Friday, and at this point great performances are not enough, including a 31-point, 16-rebound, four-trey night from Jaylen Brown, and another 29 from Jayson Tatum.
Brown took 30 shots, and he had to, with the way Raptors coverage eliminated Kemba Walker from the equation. The Celtics point guard, singled out by Toronto for box-and-one coverage, missed his only three shots in the first half, and finished with five points on 2-for-11 shooting.
No matter, Stevens was forced to play his stars heavy minutes Wednesday, and left his starters on the floor for the last 23 minutes.
“The only thing they subbed for was a rebound, or setting a screen at the end,” Stevens said of Toronto. “They weren’t subbing either. Once you get into overtime it was going to be that way. They hit those two big threes.”
The evening’s daggers, as it turned out.
Marcus Smart had just given the Celtics a 115-112 lead with 1:37 left when Norman Powell answered for the tie from 28 feet. Daniel Theis, hot in the second overtime with three backdoor dunks, took the lead back, only for Game 3’s hero, OG Anunoby, to take the lead back for good from 27 feet with 54 seconds left.
Powell picked off a Tatum pass, scored off the break down the other end, and the Celtics never recovered.
“I turned it over. That was my fault,” said Tatum, already looking ahead to Friday night. “Tough loss, excited for the next one. Win or go home.”
They used to call these “gimmick” defenses: But Nick Nurse certainly knows how to use these exotic coverages well, Wednesday night going after Walker in the first half with a box-and-one.
“The box and 1 denied me the whole first half,” said Walker. “The second half, I just couldn’t really find a rhythm. I thought I had a few good looks but it just wasn’t enough to help my teammates out tonight. Just a bad offensive night for me, terrible offensive night for me.”
Stevens was bothered by the notion that Walker had a bad night.
“In the first half that’s really not fair to Kemba, because they’re in a box-and-one on him, playing on top of him,” said the Celtics coach. “And we are getting great shots against it throughout the entire first quarter. At that point in time, his job is to either be a spacer, a cutter or a screener. He watches everybody else score, and then when they get out of it he gets better opportunities himself. That’s not on Kemba — anything about the three attempts in the first half. That’s how they were guarding him. They took him away — a great sign of respect.”
The Celtics lost their 10th straight third quarter: Their return from halftime has been a problem since the playoffs began — indeed, it’s a long-running issue — and melted again Wednesday night in the third after leading by as many as 12 points in the first half.
“I wish I could tell you. I wish I could,” Walker said when asked about the root of the issue. “We’ve been really conscious of it, but it’s still been happening. Like I said, I can’t tell you much. We just have to be better. We just have to find a way to start those quarters better.”
Daniel Theis had four backdoor dunks Wednesday: The Celtics center, with 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting, was at the rim every time he was needed.
“They downsize and so you have to decide are you going to downsize with them and switch everything or are you going to let him stay in the game so we can rebound better but also have a threat at the rim and he was great at the rim,” said Stevens. “I didn’t think it hurt our defense too bad; I think there were times, obviously, on the Anunoby 3, Anunoby hit a nice pop to the top of the key, it was still pretty well challenged. But I thought, for the most part, Theis did a great job in those small lineups.”
Temper, temper: An unfriendly mix of Celtics and Raptors had to be separated from each other after the buzzer. The player who had to be pulled away, naturally, was Smart.
“A lot of emotions and things like that swirling, et cetera,” said Brown. “I ain’t really going to speak on it too much, but it’s a lot of emotions, it’s an intense series, so things like that tend to happen, you know, a lot of testosterone, et cetera. Nothing to worry about. We gotta be ready to fight. That’s a respectable organization. I expect them to act accordingly, et cetera. Things seem to get out of hand at times from coaching staffs and et cetera. Let’s keep it under control. Let’s keep playing basketball. Let’s be ready to fight.”