SPORTS-CELTICS-SEASON-PREVIEW-5-THINGS-1-YB

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla high-fives the team during the third quarter of the preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets at the TD Garden Oct. 2 in Boston.

 Nancy Lane / Boston Herald

BOSTON — When the Celtics were busy blowing out opponent after opponent in the second half of last season, there were naturally still some doubts. This was, after all, the same team that started 18-21 and didn’t look anything like a title contender. But the Celtics transformed themselves midseason all the way to the NBA Finals, quieting any critics who thought the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown couldn’t work long-term.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.