PHOENIX — After seeing their 10-game winning streak snapped at 10 the day before, the Celtics made sure their losing run was as brief as mathematically possible.
They overcame an early hiccup, arising to douse the Suns, 99-85, Monday night. It was an important victory, moving them to 2-1 on their Western trip with the formidable Clippers and Denver remaining Wednesday and Friday, respectively.
“It’s a great win,” said Kemba Walker after moving to 11-2 on the heels of Sunday’s defeat in Sacramento. “We’re not going to win every night, but when you have opportunities to bounce back and learn from mistakes and you actually come out and do it, it just feels good. It lets you know about your team and the guys you’re playing with.
“We have a special group and for us to not hang our heads on that loss yesterday and really come out tonight and play against a really good team, here at home, and come out with a win, that was big-time… We didn’t want to lose that game, obviously a one-point loss. They deserved to win that game, but it was about us coming out tonight and just putting that loss behind us. Like I said, we have a group of special guys who really want to win and I think we showed that tonight.”
There may have been another win within this game, as the sprained ankle Marcus Smart suffered in the fourth quarter does not seem serious. He left 2:48 into the period, and it was announced by the team that he was done for the night. But Smart appeared to be moving fairly well afterward.
“The ankle is OK,” he said. “There wasn’t a lot of swelling. Minimal swelling for it where I’m able to walk. I’m able to still shift and plant and move side to side, so that’s good. I just re-irritated the exact same ankle I was just coming back from, in the exact same spot. But everything is OK. I should be fine to play the rest of the trip. I turf-toed it. Like, my toe just got caught on the floor. Everything else just went with it.”
Marcus being Marcus, he was prepared to re-enter this one if necessary.
“I probably would have came back out there if this was a tight game,” he said. “(But) six years in, my body ain’t like it used to be.
“If there was a game (Tuesday), I definitely would play, for sure. But better to be safe than sorry. They’re still working on it, so we don’t risk anything. We’ve got a day off, get the treatment I need, and be ready for the next game.”
As for this one, Jayson Tatum had 14 of his season-high 26 points in the third quarter when the Celtics were expanding their lead to 19. Walker had 19, Smart 17 and Jaylen Brown 14. Brad Wanamaker added 10 off the bench.
Rookie Grant Williams had fairly quiet numbers overall (four points, two rebounds), but he entered the game with 6:25 left in the second quarter, had two blocks and played solidly overall as the Celts outscored the Suns by 17 from there until halftime.
Much earlier, however, it was looking like more of the queasy same for the C’s when the Suns scored eight of the game’s first 10 points and led by as many as seven in the opening quarter. Bad starts have been dogging the Celts on this trip, and clearly the first five hadn’t figured a way to fix that — even after rightfully accepting responsibility for the issue after Sunday’s loss in Sacramento.
The first few moments featured consecutive Celtic possessions with Brown and Tatum firing up airballs from the same spot in the right corner. The situation turned when Brad Stevens reached into his bench. Enes Kanter scored twice to start the C’s on a 17-6 run that gave them a 26-22 lead after one frame.
The Suns stormed back in front with nine straight points beginning a few minutes into the next period, but, coinciding with Grant Williams’ first appearance since last Friday against the Warriors, the Celtics took off.
The C’s were much more physical on defense — on both ends of the floor actually — and it helped, as well, that Walker and Smart hit 3-pointers to kick-start the offense. The bottom line was a 23-6 run that gave the Celts a 57-42 lead over the Suns at the half, but important, too, was the way the burst was achieved. The C’s had eight second-chance points in the stretch, the last two of which came at the buzzer.
Walker had missed a 3-pointer, but Tatum got to the rebound, and Walker finished things off with a slick drive and scoop that barely beat the clock.
“Grant’s two blocks were huge, because we were dead on those plays and he covered us,” said Stevens. “We were doing a pretty good job the whole night about guarding (Devin) Booker the way we wanted to and being active, but it put us in some scrambles and put us in some rotations, and Grant covered for us. And then we made some shots and feel pretty good about ourselves headed in the locker room, but I thought the end of the second and the middle of the third were our best periods.
“But we still have a lot to clean up, and I thought our offense got sloppy at times. But defensively we were pretty locked in with what we were trying to accomplish.”
The Suns threatened to make a game of it a few minutes into the last quarter after the Celts had built a 20-point lead. Booker hit a trey for the last of his 20 points with 7:58 left to complete an 8-0 Phoenix run, but the C’s hit back harder. Wanamaker, huge all night in steadying the ship, scored from the lane and stuck a 3-pointer, then Walker and Brown scored for a 9-0 response and 21-point edge with 5:38 left.
Speaking of important responses, the Celtics were well aware of the value of bouncing back after a ragged loss to the Kings.
“Yeah, that was a really good thing,” said Stevens. “We talked about it. We talked about the special teams I’ve been around don’t let yesterday’s loss linger. They get right back at it. So that’s very, very encouraging.”