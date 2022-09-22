The Boston Celtics are set to begin training camp next Tuesday likely without head coach Ime Udoka due to a violation of team rules. Just how long Udoka will be potentially suspended by the organization is still unclear but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com addressed the possibility of a full season suspension by the organization on Thursday morning.






