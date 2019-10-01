CANTON, Mass. — The Boston Celtics added a few new people to the coaching staff and front office this offseason, but unfortunately for them and their frontcourt, none of them is Victor Frankenstein.
Without the ability to cobble together a complete center through dark science, the Celtics will instead have to rely on four Liam Neesons; men with a very particular set of skills.
Coach Brad Stevens’ job is to take those guys and flip through them in games like an old animator’s notebook, hoping the right combination and timing of each can paint a complete picture.
It won’t be easy. That much was made clear at Monday’s media day, when each of them was asked how they’d be able to contribute to this year’s team.
“I like to do the dirty job,” said Vincent Poirier in his French accent. “Get some rebounds, block shots, run the court, set good screens for everybody.”
“I worked a lot over the summer for my shot to get more consistent, get deeper range,” said Daniel Theis. “So hopefully … just to be consistent from 3-point and also to be able to attack off the dribble.”
“I feel like I can contribute a great deal of effort and a great defensive presence,” said Robert Williams.
Stevens best summed up how he’d use the fourth, and presumed starting, center, Enes Kanter.
“I think we’re going to throw him the ball in the post at times, he’s going to roll to the rim, he’s going to seal, and he’s going to rebound,” he said. “His ability to rebound is unique, so we want him around the basket as much as possible.”
There will be some overlap. All of these guys will set screens and roll to the basket. All of them will have to block a shot or two. Centers will be asked to be centers.
So, too, will forwards.
“Well, I was actually playing center (for Team USA),” said Jaylen Brown, who did spend time at the 5 in super-small lineups for head coach Gregg Popovich. “I was playing all over. So it was a good experience. I’ll probably be playing a little more of that this year consistently and I think playing for USA, getting that experience with Pop is definitely going to help this year.”
Stevens is no stranger to small-ball. Brown might get a shot when the Celtics want to get weird with it. Semi Ojeleye will also get a crack.