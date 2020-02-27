SALT LAKE CITY — The Boston Celtics closed out their road trip with a big win over the Utah Jazz. Here are nine things we learned from the game.
1. This is the most impressive win of the season
This was supposed to be a “schedule loss.” It was a back-to-back game, crossing a time zone and losing an hour, being played in altitude. Most teams give a token effort and fold in those circumstances.
The Celtics, though, came out strong, took a strong shot to the chin from the Jazz, and then responded with a big second half and pulled away late.
The pulling away late part is really the most impressive aspect of this. Teams don’t often find the juice to fight in these situations, but Boston did... and they did it without Kemba Walker.
For all the questions about Walker’s knee and the All-Star minutes restriction that wasn’t, the Celtics have performed extraordinarily well without him.
Of course, there’s one big reason for that.
2. There are only so many ways to say Jayson Tatum is playing great
Jayson Tatum is playing the best basketball of his life. You have eyes. You can see it.
I don’t know how many different ways I can repackage the same sentiment.
Jayson Tatum is playing great.
The only thing I can do, and this is something I’m known to do often, is temper expectations. Call me a Debbie Downer if you want, but Tatum’s 50 percent shooting on 3-pointers is going to go away at some point.
Right?
He’s playing with such confidence that it defies logic, so my logical take of “he’s got to cool off at some point” may not be so logical after all.
Jayson Tatum is playing great.
3. Jaylen Brown continues to also play great
Brown’s 10-point third quarter was exactly what the Celtics needed at exact right time. He averaged 22.3 points on 47.9 percent shooting, including 40.7 percent from 3 on the road trip.
Tatum just happened to average 34.5 points on 56.6 percent shooting, including 55.9 percent from 3.
If it wasn’t for Tatum’s obscene numbers, Brown would be getting a lot of attention for a great start to the post-All-Star stretch of the season.
4. Marcus Smart has just one regret
“We should have beat LA, should have won that game,” Marcus Smart said after the game when asked is thoughts of the road trip.
We, on the outside, get to bask in moral victories, and the Lakers game certainly counts as one, especially within the full context of this road trip. Three wins and a narrow loss to the best team in the West is a really, really good trip, but Smart’s right.
It’s good that Smart feels this way. This is what drives good teams.
5. Boston shut down key Utah players
Bojan Bogdanovic scored three points. Rudy Gobert had 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks, nowhere near his normal level. Joe Ingles had two points.
Credit the Boston defense for really stepping up.
6. Utah carries a grudge
The boos for Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter were wild to hear. Hayward is in his third season with Boston and the Jazz have been better than Boston for two of those years. But fans will boo. All Boston can try to do is shut them up.
“Gordon has worked his tail off,” Smart said after the game. “It always feels good to come back to where you started, and here that crowd boo and come out with a win and they can’t say anything.”
If you were wondering why Kanter was booed, this quote might have something to do with it.
“Let me tell you something, man. Their crowd might be the worst crowd to play in front of, because it’s just like — I know that crowd is just like, it’s terrible,” Kanter said as a member of the Thunder of his former home fans.
7. Marcus Smart amazingly didn’t toss up a heat check
This was a key moment because instead of shooting a contested 3 because he’d hit three straight, Smart found Kanter underneath for an easy buckit.
I thought for sure he would airball a heat check in that situation. Great court awareness.
8. Brad Wanamaker made key plays
The Celtics were carried by Smart and the bench in the fourth quarter, combining to score 20 points. Brad Wanamaker scored five of those, and according to Stevens, that was the plan. “We ran a couple plays for Wanamaker there, at the six-minute mark in a 10-point game in the fourth and he made great plays,” Stevens said. “He’s been very steady the last few games in that, the last couple games in that. ...”
It was nice to see Wanamaker get back to making this kind of contribution.
9. Boston has separated themselves from the pack
They’ve now played 58 games, so only 24 remain. We now see how the playoffs are starting to line up.Milwaukee is very clearly alone at the top.
Boston and Toronto will fight for the 2nd and 3rd seed.
Miami, Philadelphia, and Indiana are going to fight for the 4,5,6 roll.
Brooklyn an Orlando will likely be the final two teams.
Where Boston goes in the first round depends on a lot of things, but we’re starting to see the overall picture.