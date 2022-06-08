The NBA’s officiating has never been perfect — and, spoiler alert, it never will be.
When your team wins, the subject of poor refereeing almost never comes up. In losses — especially ones deep into the postseason — missed calls, suspected favoritism and questionable whistles are virtually always part of the postgame discussion.
Such was the case for Celtics fans following Sunday’s disappointing 107-88 loss in San Francisco during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Did the refereeing crew make some baffling decisions? No question. Did they allow the Warriors, particularly one Draymond Green, to get away with some over-aggressiveness and controversial emotional outbursts? Absolutely.
But the fact is that referees are always going to make mistakes and come to conclusions that fans and players won’t agree with. It’s an unfortunate part of the game that continues to be a focal point in exponentially meaningful contests.
What the Celtics can’t do heading into Wednesday’s Game 3 at TD Garden in a series that’s tied at 1-1 is let the officiating — or lack thereof — control the way they approach the game. No hanging their heads, throwing their hands up in disgust or lackadaisically jogging back on defense after a frustrating no call. Not at this stage of the playoffs, not at any stage of the postseason.
Because frankly, the refereeing isn’t what caused Boston’s inexplicable collapse on Sunday night. But the players’ reaction to it certainly played a role.
For all intents and purposes, the Celtics were outplayed in Game 2. They were outhustled and lost both the heart and physicality battle.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: The Celtics are their own worst enemy.
Golden State visibly elevated its defensive intensity Sunday after blowing a double-digit lead in a Game 1 loss. Head coach Steve Kerr made some key adjustments, such as inserting Gary Payton II and big man Nemanja Bjelica into the rotation while cutting back on Jordan Poole’s minutes early. He threw some different defensive looks at Boston too, including a committed zone, hard switches in the man-to-man halfcourt situation, and a point of emphasis to provide significantly better close outs on the perimeter.
With Green leading the charge, the Warriors are a terrific defensive team. Heck, even Steph Curry has handled his business on that end of the floor.
But at this point in the season, there’s nothing Boston hasn’t seen from a defensive standpoint. The Miami Heat, for one, came at the Celtics with all they had and were just as, if not more physical than Golden State has been.
Boston’s biggest downfall was the way they handled that pressure. We’ve all seen the numbers by now: 18 turnovers that resulted in 33 Warriors points. That simply can’t happen.
It’s no secret; when Boston turns the ball over at a high rate they tend to lose ballgames. In 13 wins this postseason, head coach Ime Udoka’s group has averaged 11.9 turnovers. In losses, that number jumps significantly to 16.3.
Boston’s two best players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, tend to be the lead candidates in that department. In wins, Tatum averages 4.0 turnovers; in losses, he’s at 4.4 per game. Brown’s numbers are even more staggering, as he averages just 2.5 turnovers in the 13 wins and 4.0 in the seven setbacks.
At the other end of the court Tatum was just fine on Sunday night, scoring 28 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep to go with six rebounds. But the star forward finished the contest as a minus-36, the worst plus/minus of his career and the worst by an individual in an NBA Finals game in the shot clock era.
I’ve never been a huge fan of the increasingly utilized plus/minus statistic, but a number that abysmal is impossible to overlook. It tells us that Tatum was hitting shots, but not providing the type of complete, two-way performance he’s proven to be capable of.
To make matters worse, starters Al Horford and Marcus Smart were virtually non-existent on Sunday. They each scored just two points on a combined 2-for-10 from the field after exploding in Game 1. Much of that can be attributed to the Warriors defense, but that doesn’t mean it’s an acceptable outcome from two important offensive pieces.
Boston knows what it needs to do to bounce back on its home court. Time and time again throughout this praiseworthy postseason run, they’ve responded in a big way following a loss.
A split out West was still admirable, and TD Garden will be rocking Wednesday night in a tied series. One can only hope Boston will feed off the crowd’s energy to regain control of this championship series.
Yes, a fully healthy Warriors team is unquestionably the Celtics’ biggest challenge yet. But more so than anything else, it’s Boston’s glaring inefficiencies and perplexing blunders that have led to these losses in the first place.
Not the referees.