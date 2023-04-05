If the Celtics and 76ers ultimately meet in the second round of the playoffs, the C’s will have the edge. But Joel Embiid, as he showed again Tuesday, poses a major challenge that would make that a competitive and entertaining series.
Down two regulars — missing Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams — the Celtics nearly stole one in Philadelphia. Despite a frustrating offensive performance, the Celtics almost overcame Embiid’s epic performance, and somehow, nearly erased a seven-point deficit with less than 10 seconds remaining. But the MVP frontrunner’s 52 points and 13 rebounds were too much in a 103-101 loss.
The Celtics, after taking the first three games against the Sixers this season, fell three games back of the first-place Bucks with three games to go, almost ensuring that they’ll be the No. 2 seed in the East. That would likely mean a second-round series against the No. 3 seed 76ers, one that the Celtics should continue to feel good about after Philadelphia needed a memorable Embiid performance to hold off a shorthanded Boston team.
Jayson Tatum scored just 19 points on 7-for-20 shooting, but Derrick White had one of his best games of the season on both ends as he finished with 26 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter that gave the Celtics life.
Embiid went 20-for-25 from the field and 12-for-13 from the free-throw line and basically couldn’t be stopped by the likes of Al Horford and Grant Williams. But the 76ers looked lost without Embiid on the floor, and that allowed the Celtics to threaten for a victory.
Even with Embiid on the floor in the fourth quarter, the C’s managed to take a four-point lead, and the game was tied with 3:13 remaining before the 76ers needed some insane shot-making from veteran P.J. Tucker to pull away. Tucker hit back-to-back 3-pointers before Grant Williams received an ill-timed technical foul to give the 76ers a seven-point lead.
The Celtics countered with 3-pointers from Horford and Grant Williams to close their deficit back to three before Tucker hit another corner triple inside the final minute. Embiid made two free throws to give Philadelphia a seven-point lead with 9.8 seconds left, but the Celtics didn’t quit and created a wild ending.
Marcus Smart went the other way to score a layup and draw a foul. Then, he missed the free throw on purpose and the ball found White, who appeared to draw a four-point play as he drilled a 3 while being fouled by Tucker. But Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers’ challenge was successful, and the C’s trailed by two with two seconds left.
The 76ers called a timeout to advance the ball but Grant Williams made up for his technical and drew an offensive foul on Embiid. That gave the Celtics, inexplicably, a shot to tie or win the game, but Tatum’s fall away jumper was no good.
