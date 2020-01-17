MILWAUKEE — Their recent in-and-out play considered, perhaps this was the perfect time for the Celtics to get a fresh read of where they stand in the Eastern Conference.
And the East’s best gave the Celtics a definitive answer. The Celtics started slow and never led in their 128-123 loss to the Bucks — their second straight, and fifth in their last seven games.
The Celtics started the night without Jaylen Brown, out with a sprained right thumb, and all generally played as if they had the malady until a tardy comeback left them five points short.
But in the process of falling into an early 20-plus hole, and attempting to get back into it in part by repeatedly sending Giannis Antetokounmpo to the line (where he shot 10-for-19), the Celtics never found a rhythm beyond 40 points from Kemba Walker and 24 from a game Marcus Smart. Antetokounmpo prevailed anyway with a 32-point, 17-rebound double-double.
More telling numbers were in the struggles of Jayson Tatum (17 points, 8-for-20) and Gordon Hayward (seven points, 1-for-10), who made his only basket in the last second of the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Overall, the Celtics simply landed on the wrong night for a cold start. Their 8-for-25, 1-for-9 from 3-point first quarter coincided with some fine shooting by the Bucks, who jumped out to a 36-20 lead while hitting 6-for-7 from downtown.
By halftime Milwaukee had put a season-high 76-point first half on the board, including 80-percent shooting (12-for-15) from downtown.
The Celtics’ early misses, on the other hand, triggered one of the most explosive fast breaks in the game.
“Yeah man. They go around,” said Walker. “Transition is definitely one of their strengths. Whenever we didn’t make shots, they just pushed the basketball at us, got it going downhill, made plays. When we’re missing shots we have to try our best not to let it affect us, as much as it has been.”
Brad Stevens, who has been especially good about giving the other side credit lately, also chose to focus on what his team did right, in the second half.
“That was more Celtics basketball than we’ve seen in a while in the second half,” said the Celtics coach. “That was good. I was encouraged. But obviously, you can’t give up 76 in the first.
“The transition layups are the ones — it’s the same thing as last night. Sometimes you go through games where the other team makes every shot. Twelve out of 15 from three, they pulled up and hit some of those with people in their face in transition,” he said.
“Guys that aren’t high-volume shooters were doing that. So some of that is hats off to them, but I think we would have given up 60 on a normal night in that half. And so we’ve got to improve off that and be a little bit better than that. But it’s two nights in a row that we weren’t as good as we want to be in transition, but we took really good shots from the two teams were playing against, making shots. So again, I’m really encouraged by the second half, especially coming off the stretch we’ve come off of, to dig deep and give ourselves a chance. That was back to what we want to be.”
The Celtics received some late hope when Tatum’s 3-pointer cut the Bucks lead to 125-119 with 1:25 left, and Walker drove following an Antetokounmpo hoop, cutting the lead to 127-121 with 1:07 left.
Tatum spun off the baseline for a dunk with 30.3 seconds left, but following a Milwaukee turnover, Smart air-balled a 3-point attempt. Khris Middleton missed the first of two free throws with five seconds left, but hit the second for a 128-123 Bucks lead.
Tatum rimmed out a last-ditch corner three attempt with two seconds left.
In a game where they never led, the ending was predictable.
“We finally made shots. That’s what it was,” said Smart. “We finally made shots and made them miss a couple and we got in a rhythm. We need to try to get in a rhythm earlier than we did, but I’m proud of the fight, so that’s all you can ask for.
“They were shooting tough shots,” he said. “We were there. They were just shooting them and making them. There’s nothing you can do about that. You’ve got to run down the floor, run your stuff and try to score, control what you can control.”
Smart, like his coach, preferred to look at that late comeback.
“Just the fight. We kept fighting,” he said. “This team is resilient. Coming off a back-to-back night we knew that was going to be tough, but we didn’t want that to be an excuse so we just continued to fight and fight until we got where we wanted and gave ourselves a chance at the end.”