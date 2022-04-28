Celtics-Bucks series schedule announced By Brian Robb masslive.com rclark Apr 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Boston Celtics will officially face the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after the Bucks closed out their first round matchup against the Bulls on Wednesday night.Both teams will have three more days of rest leading into the Game 1 matchup at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon with a 1 p.m. start time. Boston advanced to the second round with a 4-0 series sweep over the Brooklyn Nets in a series that ended on Monday night.The other Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup between the Miami Heat and winner of the Raptors/76ers series will begin on Monday, May 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We're always interested in hearing about sports in our community. Send local scores and news our way! Submit news or scores Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSatan’s Kingdom in Northfield, MassachusettsDomino's to reopen in new building on Island Street in KeeneAmid memories and ash, historic fire-ravaged building in downtown Keene demolishedOfficials: No deal with DiLuzio as Cheshire County plans own EMS serviceFormer Keene man ordered to pay $60K in CARES Act fraudMore charges filed against Ian Freeman, Aria DiMezzo in bitcoin caseIzzy Strong: Benefit planned for Charlestown girl fighting cancerSerious pedestrian crash on Keene's Main Street raises questionsPaul M. AcernoLester Cohen Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.