Jaylen Brown was the first guard on the outside when it came to All-Star starter, but there was no denying the Celtics guard a spot in the All-Star game. Brown is now officially an All-Star for the second time in three seasons as the league announced the reserves Thursday.
Brown’s enjoying a career season coming off the Celtics’ NBA Finals run, where he proved he can be a top scoring option for a contender. That momentum has carried over into this season as Brown’s averaging a career-best 27.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
That also means the Celtics will be well-represented at the All-Star game, set for Feb. 19 in Utah. Jayson Tatum was named as an All-Star starter for the third straight season, while coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis. It’s the second time Tatum and Brown have made the same All-Star game, including in 2021.
The rest of the All-Stars reserves were released Thursday. The East starters are Tatum, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), the Nets’ Kevin Durant, the Nets’ Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell. Brown is joined as an All-Star reserve alongside the 76ers’ Joel Embiid, the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan, the Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the Bucks’ Jrue Holiday, the Knicks’ Julius Randle and the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton.
The West starters are the Lakers’ LeBron James (captain), the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic and the Warriors’ Stephen Curry. Nuggets coach Michael Malone will coach Team LeBron as Denver leads the West standings. The West reserves are the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis, the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Clippers’ Paul George, the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, the Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen.
In a different twist this season, the captain of each All-Star squad will select their respective teams just hours before the game during a draft. The draft format isn’t anything new, but captains selected their teams days in advance, but now it’ll be the day-of to add fun to the festivities.
As expected, the Celtics will continue to live life without their starting point guard in Marcus Smart. The C’s guard suffered a right ankle sprain roughly two weeks ago against the Raptors, which has kept him out since then. Smart was listed as out on the injury report Thursday with a right ankle sprain as he’ll sit out his sixth straight game.
When Smart spoke earlier this week, he said he wasn’t sure on an exact timetable for his return. After the Suns game on Friday, the Celtics have six games left on the schedule until the weeklong All-Star break.
Smart said he re-aggravated an old injury, which he suffered during last season’s playoffs.
