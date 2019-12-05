BOSTON — Miami came in with a homewrecking reputation. The Heat was the first road team to win in Milwaukee and Toronto this year — the latter on Tuesday night.
And when the Celtics fell behind by 11 points in the second quarter Wednesday night, the locals appeared headed down a similar path. Ultimately, they remain undefeated at home.
By the time Jaylen Brown had hit his sixth 3-pointer with just under six minutes left, and had blown a kiss to former teammate Kelly Olynyk on the Miami bench, though, the threat was cleared away. The Celtics beat Miami, 112-93, with the wing forward scoring a season-high 31 points — one shy of tying his career high. Brown also made up the difference when the Heat unsuccessfully blitzed Kemba Walker (28 points) and Jayson Tatum (19).
Miami’s Jimmy Butler, who led both sides with a 37-point, six-trey performance, simply didn’t have enough down the stretch.
But it wasn’t so much the offense as what the Celtics did Wednesday night to come back from yet another slow start. The solution came from players like Semi Ojeleye, who started the third quarter, and in the absence of an illness-wracked Marcus Smart filled in the Celtics’ greatest need in the defensive end.
“We played harder. That was the key. We played harder,” said Coach Brad Stevens. “Gotta play harder. Played really hard in the second and third quarter defensively. We had two of our better quarters of the year.”
Ojeleye’s most tangible reward came with 2:23 left in the third quarter, after Butler had scored five straight points to cut the Celtics lead to five points (71-66). The Celtics forward, who has struggled with his shooting this season, hit a 3-pointer from the right corner. The shot triggered an 11-3 Celtics run, also including back-to-back 3-pointers from Brown, to close out the quarter for an 82-69 lead.
Carsen Edwards led a 7-0 run to start the fourth, and the Celtics protected their sizeable lead the rest of the way.
But Ojeleye’s 3-pointer, his only basket of the night, wasn’t the sum of his contribution.
“Defensively he’s in the right spot, he’s where he’s supposed to be,” said Stevens. “He plays with good physicality and he got a number of deflections in the paint just by being in the right position. I agree with you, he was really good. I don’t think it was a coincidence that those 24 minutes were our best 24 minutes defensively tonight.
“I just think he’s really improved. I feel really good when he shoots the ball, he’s worked really hard on his shot, no one spends more time and we’ve talked about that,” said the Celtics coach.
Ojeleye identified the Celtics’ most pressing need immediately, once the team learned that Smart was about to miss his first game of the season.
“You can’t replace Smart,” said Ojeleye. “The intensity he brings as a veteran, the energy, and just the plays he makes. He sees what’s coming before anybody else does. We knew we had to bring extra talk.
“The biggest thing is just letting our defense dictate their offense, just talking, trying to bring energy on that end,” he said. “Then, the offense was easy for us. As long as we move the ball, we’re going to get a great shot, we have too many weapons out there with Kemba, with Jayson, Jaylen, (Daniel) Theis out there. Just on defense, that’s the main thing.”
And as hard as Ojeleye works on his offense, the shots are more gravy than the substance of his game.
“When you’re not making shots, it’s tough but, for me, the big thing for me right now is just letting go,” he said. “Letting the work speak for itself. Knowing that God has got it under control. And if it goes in great, if not, great. At this point, that’s not what’s going to get me on the court. I know I need to bring the energy and talk. The offense for me is just extra.”
Maybe so. But his teammates know how much time Ojeleye has put into that “extra” part of his game.
“Semi was great. He was really loud, talking behind the defense, making sure everyone was in the right spots and that’s who Semi is for us as well,” said Walker. “He’s a great player and we need him to be great defensively, make open shots like he’s doing, making the hustle plays. He’s always the first one to the floor and that’s what we need from him.”