MIAMI — Based on the fact that Marcus Smart spent most of Game 1 standing courtside at the end of the Celtics bench despite a foot sprain, he wasn’t long for the pine.
Al Horford walked out of COVID protocol and into FTX Arena with a similar expression to the one on his face after absorbing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Game 4 taunt in the last series.
Both players were about to change the texture of the Eastern Conference Finals.
After leading by as much as 29 points in the second quarter and 34 in the fourth, and withstanding another night of Jimmy Butler (29 points), the Celtics easily pulled away with a 127-102 win over Miami for a 1-1 tie in the Eastern Conference Finals.
All Smart knew, while standing on the floor Tuesday night, was that he was going to be ready for Thursday.
“It was a very high hope that I could get back,” Smart said of his state of mind on Tuesday night. “As long as my body kept responding the right way for me. And it did. I got to shootaround, tested it out, and it felt good. It felt good that day, as well, but better safe than sorry. I didn’t really get a chance to try it out that morning before that game, Game 1. We didn’t want to risk it, and it wasn’t feeling too well. I just kept telling myself, Game 2, you’re playing. I don’t care how hurt you are, you’ve got to give it a shot. We were very aggressive with treatment, two-a-days. I was in the pool doing pool workouts and just everything I could to speed this recovery up.”
Smart finished with a wild near-triple double line of 24 points, 8-for-21 shooting, five 3-pointers, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals while Jayson Tatum (27 points) was leading an attack that featured 50 percent (20-for-40) 3-point shooting.
And after absorbing their Game 1 defeat — it reminded them of their Game 1 loss to Milwaukee in the last round — the Celtics stepped up, minus Derrick White, with their full lineup.
“I think we were upset with how that third quarter went and specifically how we got out-toughed,” Ime Udoka said of losing Tuesday night’s third quarter by a 39-14 margin. “It wasn’t a lot of, like I said, schemes or defensive or offensive changes. They just came out and punked us that third quarter.
“We looked at the three quarters and how well we had done winning those quarters, and knew if we just matched their physicality we could be better,” said the Celtics coach. “Kind of reminded us of Milwaukee the first game a little bit and didn’t want to get caught off guard again, but shouldn’t take one of those and the opportunity that we had, but I think our guys have bounced back really well all year, especially in the second half of the year. Haven’t lost a lot of two games in a row in a while, and I think obviously adding Marcus and Al back gave us a little boost as far as that. But guys have pride and looked at a golden opportunity that we kind of lost and thought we could do much better, and did that tonight.”
The Celtics gouged Miami with three runs — a 17-0 burst in the first quarter, followed by stretches of 9-0 and 21-8 in the second — on the way to a 70-45 halftime lead. The 21-8 burst was good for a peak 29-point lead. In the third quarter the Celtics answered a 17-3 Miami run with a 12-2 burst of their own, good for a 96-71 lead at the end of the third. Butler, with a 16-point third, had thrown a haymaker, only for the Celtics to recover.
Overall the Celtics were shooting a wild 15-for-29 (51.7 percent) from downtown. They finished the night off in the fourth, triggered by two straight Brown rim finishes, with a 7-0 run that Smart boosted with his fourth trey of the night, and was good for a 30-point (103-73) lead.
But for Smart and Horford, Thursday night was cathartic. Horford felt the need to get tested on Monday, and then had to go through the mental torture of watching the ugliest third quarter of the season sink his team in Game 1.
Unlike Smart, who could at least stand at the end of the bench, Horford was quarantined in his hotel room.
“Oh man, that was hard,” said Horford. “That was tough. That was tough to watch. Just not being there with the guys. You’ve got to give Miami credit; they were just really good, and they kind of took over in that quarter. It was tough. Anytime you want to be there for your guys, and it was hard, but I felt like we were able to learn from it and respond, and we did a good job of that tonight.”
Perhaps the biggest stat to emerge from Smart’s big night was the one illustrating his ability to calm the team down — with 12 assists and only one turnover in 40 minutes. As someone who has often had to convince others of his point guard skills, he might want to save Thursday night’s video.
“A lot of pride. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole career. That’s what I got drafted here to do. I just waited my turn,” he said. “I’m blessed to be in the situation I am to have the opportunity to go out and show what I can do, and I think everybody in the organization, in the world is seeing what I can do at that point guard position.
“Just be who I am. Come out and be that leader, stay on top of my guys,” said Smart. “It was a little bit tougher in Game 1 to do it because you weren’t out there, and as a player sometimes when you’re on the court and the guys who’s not on the court are trying to tell you, you just kind of really don’t want to hear it. You’re listening, but it’s tough. There’s a different type of energy and feel when I’m out there on the court able to bark out the commands, and really get into my guys and get them motivated because now it’s like, okay, if he’s going to go out there and do it, I don’t want to be the guy that’s slacking, so I’ve got to come with it. And that’s the beauty of having me on the court, to do that, to settle us down, to get us what we need to do and make plays for my teammates.”